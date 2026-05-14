SERV's Revenue-per-Robot Push Deepens: Can Monetization Improve?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is entering 2026 with a sharper emphasis on monetizing its expanded robot fleet, as management prioritizes higher revenue per robot, improved supply-hour productivity and a larger mix of recurring platform-based revenues.



The shift follows a period of rapid fleet expansion, with SERV now focused on improving utilization across its existing robot base rather than simply adding more units. Management indicated that the company is prioritizing higher productivity, stronger revenue quality and better operating leverage across its platform.



Daily active robots averaged 812 in the first quarter of 2026, up approximately 48% sequentially, while daily supply hours averaged more than 10,000, up approximately 54% sequentially. The company noted that the total robot count remains relevant but is no longer sufficient as a standalone measure.



SERV is targeting higher monetization through market-level density, partner integrations, merchant coverage, speed, operational productivity and autonomy improvements that reduce human touch points. Management also indicated that no additional sidewalk robots are being deployed in the first half of 2026, with the current focus centered on getting the existing fleet running daily, improving utilization, activating more merchants, integrating more delivery platforms and expanding into new cities and neighborhoods.



The Diligent Robotics integration broadens this platform strategy by adding healthcare automation revenues, recurring hospital workflows and another operating domain for SERV’s autonomy technology. Management reiterated that revenues remain on track with its 2026 guidance of $26 million, supported by growth across fleet, software, data, branding and healthcare automation revenues.

Serve Robotics’ Competitor Landscape

DoorDash, Inc. DASH and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER are also advancing autonomy, though their strategies differ from Serve Robotics’ revenue-per-robot focus. DoorDash is developing DoorDash Dot as part of a broader autonomous delivery platform, with management noting that different delivery formats will be needed to build a more efficient network. While still early, the company’s efforts span autonomy, hardware, remote operations and regulatory readiness, underscoring that robot productivity depends on both demand and reliable real-world execution.



Uber is pursuing a broader partnership-led autonomy model across Mobility and Delivery, supported by more than 30 autonomous partners and the launch of Uber Autonomous Solutions. Compared with DoorDash’s direct Dot initiative and Uber’s hybrid network strategy, SERV remains more narrowly focused on sidewalk robot utilization, merchant coverage and revenue per supply hour.



For SERV, DoorDash offered the clearest partner update. Management stated that delivery volume with DoorDash is growing faster than with other partners, while DoorDash merchant count has increased about 6x since the beginning of 2026. Serve Robotics is not building a broad consumer marketplace like DoorDash or Uber; instead, its execution depends on using partner demand to improve route density, robot utilization and revenue per robot.

SERV’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Serve Robotics have lost 8.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 32.7%.

SERV’s Stock One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 15.02, well above the industry average of 11.66.

SERV’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SERV’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 46%. Estimates for 2026 loss per share have narrowed in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SERV Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.