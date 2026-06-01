SERV's Operating Footprint Broadens: Can New Markets Add Momentum?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is advancing its market-access strategy as autonomous sidewalk delivery moves from early deployments toward broader city-level adoption. The company’s expansion path rests on three core factors: securing permission to operate, accessing demand through delivery partners and ensuring operational readiness in each market.



SERV’s operating footprint has expanded materially, supported by the combination of its sidewalk delivery network and Diligent Robotics’ healthcare automation business. The company operates across 44 cities in 14 states and has completed nearly 2 million deliveries across these domains. The expanded footprint reflects a mix of new autonomous delivery markets, including Buckhead, Fort Lauderdale and Alexandria, hospital networks added through Diligent and continued growth in existing markets.



SERV expects future market expansion to come from two areas: deeper penetration in existing markets and entry into new cities. The company is also evaluating opportunities outside the United States. Vancouver, Canada, is one example under review after the city approved a motion that could support a robot pilot. However, the opportunity remains preliminary, with further coordination still required with local and provincial authorities.



For SERV, the expansion opportunity will likely depend on whether new markets can move beyond access and into meaningful operating scale. Broader geographic reach can widen the demand pool, but the financial impact will depend on how quickly SERV secures approvals and activates delivery partners in new markets. If execution progresses across those areas, new cities could become a more visible contributor to the company’s growth strategy.

Peer Comparisons: Uber & DoorDash

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER provides a relevant benchmark for SERV because its autonomy strategy is being developed through a broader partner-led network. In the first quarter of 2026, Uber reported more than 30 autonomous partners across Mobility and Delivery and remained on track to operate in up to 15 cities by year-end. The launch of Uber Autonomous Solutions further underscores the company’s focus on building the technical and operational infrastructure needed to help partners commercialize autonomous deployments at scale.



DoorDash, Inc. DASH provides a closer comparison of autonomous delivery execution. DoorDash is developing DoorDash Dot as part of a broader autonomous delivery platform, with the company noting that different delivery formats will be needed for different order types. DoorDash’s commentary also highlighted that scaling autonomy requires more than vehicle deployment, with hardware, remote operations and regulatory readiness all critical to operating at scale.



Against this backdrop, SERV’s next test will likely depend on whether broader city access, partner demand and local execution can translate into higher delivery volume and stronger utilization across its robot network. Uber reflects a larger partnership-led autonomy model, while DoorDash highlights the operational complexity of scaling autonomous delivery capacity. For SERV, converting market access into productive operating scale will be central to determining whether new cities can become a more meaningful contributor to growth.

SERV’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Serve Robotics have fallen 21.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 24.3%.

SERV’s Stock One-Year Price Performance



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SERV stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 15.27, well above the industry average of 12.82.

SERV’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SERV’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 62%. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have widened in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SERV Stock



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SERV stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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