SERV's Moxi Bet Broadens: Can Healthcare Add Recurring Revenues?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is broadening its autonomy platform beyond sidewalk delivery, with the integration of Diligent Robotics and its Moxi robots adding healthcare automation as a new growth and recurring-revenue channel.



The addition of Diligent gives SERV exposure to hospital workflows through Moxi robots, which are designed to support staff by handling routine logistics tasks. Management noted that the healthcare business is performing in line with the plan outlined at the time of the transaction, with a healthy hospital pipeline for new business. The integration also expands Serve Robotics’ operating footprint into indoor environments, adding another domain where robots must navigate safely around people and operate reliably at scale.



This marks an important shift in the company’s platform narrative. While food delivery remains SERV’s primary growth engine, the business is no longer tied solely to last-mile restaurant delivery. In the first quarter of 2026, management said the company’s revenue base now includes fleet, software, branding, data and healthcare automation revenues. Approximately $1.4 million of first-quarter revenues were recurring, highlighting the potential for platform-based and healthcare-related revenue streams to improve revenue quality over time.



Management also framed Diligent as strategically important to Serve Robotics’ broader autonomy flywheel. Sidewalks and hospitals are different operating environments, but both require robots to move safely around people, adapt to real-world complexity and perform tasks consistently. That makes healthcare automation more than a separate revenue stream; it gives the company another source of operating data and a second commercial domain for its autonomy platform.



For SERV, the key issue is whether Diligent can scale from an acquired healthcare robotics business into a durable extension of the broader autonomy platform. If hospital adoption deepens and Moxi robots complete more tasks across customer workflows, healthcare automation could become a more meaningful complement to Serve Robotics’ delivery fleet over time.

SERV’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Serve Robotics have fallen 15.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 29.6%. At the same time frame, other industry players, such as Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI, have jumped 211.4% and 3.2%, respectively.

SERV’s Stock One-Year Price Performance



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SERV stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 13.74, well above the industry average of 11.83. Then again, other industry players, such as Vertiv and BigBear.ai, have P/S ratios of 8.15 and 12.11, respectively.

SERV’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Serve Robotics’ 2026 loss per share has widened from $2.39 to $2.58 in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SERV Stock



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The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a 58.3% fall in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Vertiv and BigBear.ai are likely to witness growth of 52.9% and 69.5%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

SERV’s Zank Rank

SERV stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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