SERV's DoorDash Momentum Builds: Can It Lift Robot Productivity?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is seeing stronger traction through DoorDash, adding a demand-side lever as the company works to improve robot productivity across its deployed fleet.



In the first quarter of 2026, the company highlighted faster delivery-volume growth with DoorDash than with other partners. DoorDash’s merchant count has also increased about 6x since the beginning of 2026, expanding the potential order base available to Serve Robotics’ autonomous delivery network.



This update comes as SERV shifts its near-term focus from fleet additions to utilization. The company is not deploying additional sidewalk robots in the first half of 2026 and is instead prioritizing operational growth and efficiency across its existing robot base. Key initiatives include activating more merchants, integrating more delivery platforms, expanding coverage across cities and neighborhoods and getting more robots running daily.



DoorDash’s growing merchant base could support that strategy by improving demand density within SERV’s operating zones. Higher merchant availability may help reduce idle time, improve route concentration and increase revenue per robot and per operating hour. This is important for SERV as the company shifts its operating focus toward revenue quality, supply-hour productivity and stronger operating leverage.



For SERV, DoorDash’s traction does not change the execution challenge, but it gives the company a larger demand pool to work with. If order density improves across served markets, the DoorDash channel could become a more meaningful contributor to SERV’s 2026 productivity and monetization goals.

SERV’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Serve Robotics have fallen 27.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 29.6%. At the same time frame, other industry players, such as Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI, have jumped 194.8% and 12.9%, respectively.

SERV’s Stock One-Year Price Performance



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SERV stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 14.62, well above the industry average of 12. Then again, other industry players, such as Vertiv and BigBear.ai, have P/S ratios of 7.99 and 13.74, respectively.

SERV’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Serve Robotics’ 2026 loss per share has widened from $2.42 to $2.64 in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SERV Stock



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The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a 62% fall in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Vertiv and BigBear.ai are likely to witness growth of 51.4% and 69.5%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

SERV’s Zank Rank

SERV stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.