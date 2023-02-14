Servotronics Inc Empl Stk Ownership Trust Now Owns 16.90% of Servotronics (SVT)

Fintel reports that Servotronics Inc Empl Stk Ownership Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.42MM shares of Servotronics, Inc. (SVT). This represents 16.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 17.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Servotronics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVT is 0.00%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 278K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 111K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVT by 5.02% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVT by 0.22% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 17K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Servotronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is composed of two groups – the ATG and the CPG. The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, pocket knives, machetes and combat knives, survival, sporting, agricultural knives and other edged products for both commercial and government applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.