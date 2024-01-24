ServisFirst (SFBS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 29.8%. Revenues are expected to be $107 million, down 17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ServisFirst metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 38.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 2.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' at $15.32 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.80 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $99.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $122.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-interest income' should arrive at $7.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.97 million.



Shares of ServisFirst have experienced a change of -5% in the past month compared to the +2.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SFBS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

