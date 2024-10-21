ServisFirst reports Q3 EPS $1.10, consensus 97c

Reports Q3 NII $115.1M vs. $99.7M. Kirk Pressley, CFO, said, “Margin expansion accelerated during the quarter with dollar interest margin increasing by $9.2 million, a 35% annualized linked quarter increase, and net interest margin expanded five basis points to 2.84%. Noninterest bearing demand deposits grew by 4% from the second quarter, a 16% annualized linked quarter increase. Expenses remained well controlled with the efficiency ratio dropping to 36.9% for the quarter.”

