ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Price Target Increased by 31.13% to 70.89

The average one-year price target for ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) has been revised to 70.89 / share. This is an increase of 31.13% from the prior estimate of 54.06 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from the latest reported closing price of 62.99 / share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Declares $0.30 Dividend

On December 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024 received the payment on January 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $62.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServisFirst Bancshares. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBS is 0.14%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 44,549K shares. The put/call ratio of SFBS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,308K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 27.23% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,257K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,442K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 68.69% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,478K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,535K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 32.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,520K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 88.09% over the last quarter.

ServisFirst Bancshares Background Information

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

