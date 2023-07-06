ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Price Target Decreased by 9.66% to 49.30

The average one-year price target for ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) has been revised to 49.30 / share. This is an decrease of 9.66% from the prior estimate of 54.57 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from the latest reported closing price of 41.49 / share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Declares $0.28 Dividend

On June 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $41.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.57%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServisFirst Bancshares. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBS is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 43,369K shares. The put/call ratio of SFBS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,677K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares, representing an increase of 23.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 1.90% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,562K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 24.27% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,478K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,589K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares, representing an increase of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 88.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 26.09% over the last quarter.

ServisFirst Bancshares Background Information

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

