ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Declares $0.28 Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares said on March 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $59.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.49%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.05% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServisFirst Bancshares is $74.46. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.05% from its latest reported closing price of $59.07.

The projected annual revenue for ServisFirst Bancshares is $570MM, an increase of 25.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServisFirst Bancshares. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBS is 0.23%, a decrease of 17.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 41,260K shares. The put/call ratio of SFBS is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,623K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,801K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 56.42% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,038K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares, representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 14.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,492K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 19.19% over the last quarter.

Welch Group holds 1,340K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 24.35% over the last quarter.

ServisFirst Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

