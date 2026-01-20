ServisFirst Bancshares Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $86.35 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $65.14 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ServisFirst Bancshares reported adjusted earnings of $86.35 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $146.52 million from $123.16 million last year.

ServisFirst Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.35 Mln. vs. $65.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $146.52 Mln vs. $123.16 Mln last year.

