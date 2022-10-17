Markets
SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Q3 Profit Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS), Monday said its profit for the third quarter rose from last year, as interest income rose.

Third-quarter profit was $64.0 million or $1.17 per share, up from $52.5 million or $0.96 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Net interest income for the third quarter rose to $126.4 million from $96.3 million last year. Non-interest income increased to $8.9 million from $8.0 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $132.51 million for the quarter.

Net interest margin in the third quarter was 3.64%, up from 2.85% in the third quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFBS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular