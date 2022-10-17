ServisFirst Bancshares Q3 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS), Monday said its profit for the third quarter rose from last year, as interest income rose.

Third-quarter profit was $64.0 million or $1.17 per share, up from $52.5 million or $0.96 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Net interest income for the third quarter rose to $126.4 million from $96.3 million last year. Non-interest income increased to $8.9 million from $8.0 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $132.51 million for the quarter.

Net interest margin in the third quarter was 3.64%, up from 2.85% in the third quarter last year.

