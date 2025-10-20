ServisFirst Bancshares Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $65.57 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $59.91 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ServisFirst Bancshares reported adjusted earnings of $71.42 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $133.45 million from $115.12 million last year.

ServisFirst Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.57 Mln. vs. $59.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $133.45 Mln vs. $115.12 Mln last year.

