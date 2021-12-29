ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.23

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 7th of January to US$0.23. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.9%.

ServisFirst Bancshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, ServisFirst Bancshares was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 3.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

ServisFirst Bancshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:SFBS Historic Dividend December 29th 2021

It is great to see that ServisFirst Bancshares has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 8 years was US$0.10 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that ServisFirst Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

ServisFirst Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that ServisFirst Bancshares is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ServisFirst Bancshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

