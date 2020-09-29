ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SFBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SFBS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.99, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFBS was $33.99, representing a -16.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.90 and a 56.2% increase over the 52 week low of $21.76.

SFBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SFBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports SFBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.68%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

