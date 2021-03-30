ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SFBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFBS was $62.2, representing a -3.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.16 and a 139.23% increase over the 52 week low of $26.

SFBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). SFBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports SFBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.01%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

