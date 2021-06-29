ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SFBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SFBS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.45, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFBS was $68.45, representing a -4.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.81 and a 116.14% increase over the 52 week low of $31.67.

SFBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SFBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SFBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.48%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFBS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SFBS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SFBS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SFBS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHQ with an increase of 4.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SFBS at 1.67%.

