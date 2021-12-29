ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SFBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.12, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFBS was $88.12, representing a -0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.94 and a 123.31% increase over the 52 week low of $39.46.

SFBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SFBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports SFBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.41%, compared to an industry average of 23.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sfbs Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SFBS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SFBS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 8.22% over the last 100 days. XSHQ has the highest percent weighting of SFBS at 2.02%.

