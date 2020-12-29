ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SFBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.6, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFBS was $40.6, representing a -3.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.90 and a 86.58% increase over the 52 week low of $21.76.

SFBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SFBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports SFBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.73%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFBS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SFBS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SFBS as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 24.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SFBS at 0.57%.

