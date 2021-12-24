ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) insiders sold US$12m worth of stock last year which shareholders may not want to overlook

While ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 7.3%, they need remain vigilant. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$12m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ServisFirst Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Joseph Cashio, for US$4.7m worth of shares, at about US$58.26 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$87.40). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 12% of Joseph Cashio's stake.

Insiders in ServisFirst Bancshares didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SFBS Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

ServisFirst Bancshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at ServisFirst Bancshares. Specifically, Executive VP William Foshee ditched US$2.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does ServisFirst Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ServisFirst Bancshares insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$708m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ServisFirst Bancshares Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that ServisFirst Bancshares is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for ServisFirst Bancshares and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.