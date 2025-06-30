ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Scheduled to Announce Q2 2025 Earnings on July 21, 2025

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 earnings on July 21, 2025, followed by a live webcast.

$SFBS Insider Trading Activity

$SFBS insiders have traded $SFBS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J METTLER sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,240

J. RICHARD CASHIO sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $145,428

$SFBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $SFBS stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on July 21, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at





www.servisfirstbancshares.com





.





ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, July 21, 2025 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at





www.servisfirstbancshares.com





. A replay of the call will be available until July 31, 2025.







About





ServisFirst





Bancshares,





Inc.







ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Through the bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.





ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





or at





www.servisfirstbancshares.com





.





More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at





www.servisfirstbancshares.com





or by calling





(205) 949-0302.











Contact:



ServisFirst Bank





Davis Mange (205) 949-3420









DMange@servisfirstbank.com







