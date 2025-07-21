Stocks
SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings and Operational Highlights

July 21, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

ServisFirst Bancshares reported strong second-quarter earnings, with significant increases in loans and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Quiver AI Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2025, with diluted earnings per share at $1.12 and adjusted diluted earnings per share increasing 27% year-over-year to $1.21. The net interest margin improved to 3.10%, up from 2.92% in the previous quarter, contributing to an annualized return on average common stockholders' equity of 14.56%. The company's total loans grew by $346 million, or 11% annualized, and book value per share increased by 14% compared to the second quarter of 2024. The liquidity position remains strong with $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents and no reliance on brokered deposits. While net income slightly decreased from $63.2 million in the first quarter to $61.4 million, it marked a 17.8% increase from the prior year. Overall, the management expressed satisfaction with loan growth and the improved banking environment.

Potential Positives

  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.12 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.21, representing a 27% increase from the second quarter of 2024.
  • Significant loan growth of $346 million, or 11% annualized, during the quarter.
  • Improvement in net interest margin to 3.10%, up from 2.92% in the prior quarter, indicating enhanced profitability on interest-earning assets.
  • Book value per share increased to $31.52, which is a 14% rise from the previous year, reflecting a strong equity position.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by 2.8% from the previous quarter, indicating potential weaknesses in operational efficiency or profitability.
  • Non-interest income fell significantly by 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year, which could raise concerns about the company's revenue diversification and reliance on interest income.
  • The increase in provision for loan losses to $11.4 million, up from $6.5 million in the previous quarter, suggests worsening credit quality and a potential increase in non-performing loans in the future.

FAQ

What were the diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025 were $1.12.

How much did loans grow in Q2 2025?

Loans grew by $346 million, or 11% annualized, during Q2 2025.

What was the return on average common stockholders' equity?

The return on average common stockholders' equity was 14.56% for Q2 2025.

How did net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin improved to 3.10% in Q2 2025 from 2.92% in Q1 2025.

What is the company's current liquidity status?

Liquidity remains strong with $1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalent assets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SFBS Insider Trading Activity

$SFBS insiders have traded $SFBS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER J METTLER sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,240
  • J. RICHARD CASHIO sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $145,428

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SFBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $SFBS stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 904,445 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,707,157
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 214,879 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,749,005
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 187,715 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,505,258
  • WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 182,358 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,062,770
  • CREATIVE PLANNING added 180,454 shares (+287.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,905,500
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 171,669 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,179,859
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 159,144 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,145,294

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.




Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:





  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.21, up 27% from the second quarter of 2024.




  • Net interest margin improved to 3.10% in the second quarter from 2.92% in the first quarter. Adjusted net interest margin was 3.06% in the second quarter.




  • Loans grew by $346 million, or 11% annualized, during the quarter.




  • Book value per share of $31.52, up 14% from the second quarter of 2024 and 16% annualized, from the first quarter of 2025.




  • Liquidity remains strong with $1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalent assets, 10% of our total assets, and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.




  • Consolidated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets increased from 10.93% to 11.38% year-over-year.




  • Return on average common stockholder’s equity of 14.56%. Adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity increased from 14.08% to 15.63% year-over-year.








Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, “We were pleased with the loan growth in the quarter, combined with the improved environment for banks like ServisFirst.”



David Sparacio, CFO, said, “The net interest margin continues to improve and we see continued asset repricing, which we believe will lead to higher net interest margins over the next 24 months”




* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to total tangible assets. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



















(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)

Period Ending June 30, 2025

Period Ending March 31, 2025

% Change From Period Ending March 31, 2025 to Period Ending June 30, 2025

Period Ending June 30, 2024

% Change From Period Ending June 30, 2024 to Period Ending June 30, 2025

QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS


















Net Income

$
61,424


$
63,224


(2.8
)%

$
52,136


17.8
%

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$
61,393


$
63,224


(2.9
)%

$
52,105


17.8
%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$
1.12


$
1.16


(3.4
)%

$
0.95


17.9
%

Return on Average Assets


1.40
%


1.45
%





1.34
%



Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity


14.56
%


15.63
%





14.08
%



Average Diluted Shares Outstanding


54,664,480



54,656,630






54,608,679























Adjusted Net Income, net of tax*

$
66,133


$
63,224


4.6
%

$
52,136


26.8
%

Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax*

$
66,102


$
63,224


4.6
%

$
52,105


26.9
%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax*

$
1.21


$
1.16


4.4
%

$
0.95


27.5
%

Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*


1.50
%


1.45
%





1.34
%



Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*


15.68
%


15.63
%





14.08
%




























































YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS


















Net Income

$
124,648









$
102,162


22.0
%

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$
124,617









$
102,131


22.0
%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$
2.28









$
1.87


21.9
%

Return on Average Assets


1.42
%









1.30
%



Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity


15.08
%









13.96
%



Average Diluted Shares Outstanding


54,660,577










54,602,032























Adjusted Net Income, net of tax*

$
129,357









$
103,509


25.0
%

Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax*

$
129,326









$
103,478


25.0
%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax*

$
2.36









$
1.89




Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*


1.48
%









1.31
%



Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*


15.65
%









14.15
%






















BALANCE SHEET


















Total Assets

$
17,378,628


$
18,636,766


(6.8
)%

$
16,049,812


8.3
%

Loans


13,232,560



12,886,831


2.7
%


12,332,780


7.3
%

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits


2,632,058



2,647,577


(0.6
)%


2,475,415


6.3
%

Total Deposits


13,862,319



14,429,061


(3.9
)%


13,259,392


4.5
%

Stockholders' Equity


1,721,783



1,668,900


3.2
%


1,510,576


14.0
%





DETAILED FINANCIALS



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $61.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $63.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and net income and net income available to common stockholders of $52.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were both $1.12 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.16 for both in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.96 and $0.95, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.



Annualized return on average assets was 1.40% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 14.56% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.34% and 14.08%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.



Net interest income was $131.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $123.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $105.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 3.10% compared to 2.92% in the first quarter of 2025 and 2.79% in the second quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 6.37% during the second quarter of 2025 compared to 6.28% during the first quarter of 2025 and 6.48% during the second quarter of 2024. Investment yields were 3.37% during the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.31% during the first quarter of 2025 and 3.33% during the second quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 3.33% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.40% during the first quarter of 2025 and 4.09% during the second quarter of 2024. During the quarter, we reversed a $2.3 million accrual related to a legal matter, which had been recorded in interest expense. Average federal funds purchased rates were 4.49% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.50% during the first quarter of 2025 and 5.50% during the second quarter of 2024.



Average loans for the second quarter of 2025 were $13.01 billion, an increase of $302.0 million, or 9.5% annualized, from average loans of $12.71 billion for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $947.1 million, or 7.9%, from average loans of $12.06 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Ending total loans for the second quarter of 2025 were $13.23 billion, an increase of $345.7 million, or 10.8% annualized, from $12.89 billion for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $899.8 million, or 7.3%, from $12.33 billion for the second quarter of 2024.



Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2025 were $13.90 billion, an increase of $5.8 million, or 0.2% annualized, from average total deposits of $13.89 billion for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.03 billion, or 8.0%, from average total deposits of $12.86 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Ending total deposits for the second quarter of 2025 were $13.86 billion, a decrease of $566.7 million, or 15.8% annualized, from $14.43 billion for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $602.9 million, or 4.5%, from $13.26 billion for the second quarter of 2024.



Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.42% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.40% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.23% for the second quarter of 2024. The majority of the year-over-year increase in non-performing assets was attributable to two relationships, both of which are secured by real estate. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.20% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.19% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, we charged off $4.9 million on a loan that had not been previously impaired. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, was 1.28%, 1.28%, and 1.28%, respectively. We recorded a $11.4 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, and $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Higher loan growth and increased net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2025 contributed to the increase in provision for loan losses.



Non-interest income decreased $8.5 million, or 95.3%, to $421,000 for the second quarter of 2025 from $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $7.9 million, or 94.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $378,000, or 16.5%, to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, and increased $113,000, or 4.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $56,000, or 4.1%, to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, and increased $710,000, or 115.8%, on a linked quarter basis. Net credit card income decreased $214,000, or 9.2%, to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, and increased $151,000, or 7.7%, on a linked quarter basis. In the second quarter of 2025, we recognized an $8.6 million loss on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities as part of a portfolio restructuring. Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income increased $68,000, or 3.3%, to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $11,000, or 0.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating income decreased $83,000, or 10.0%, to $745,000 for the second quarter of 2025 from $828,000 in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $256,000, or 25.6%, on a linked quarter basis.



Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million, or 3.2%, to $44.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $42.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.9 million, or 4.1%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense decreased $1.6 million, or 6.8%, to $22.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $303,000, or 1.3%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of full-time equivalent (“FTE”) employees increased by 34, or 5.44%, to 659 at June 30, 2025 compared to 625 at June 30, 2024, and increased by 23, or 3.61%, from the end of the first quarter of 2025. Equipment and occupancy expense decreased $44,000, or 1.2%, to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $199,000, or 5.3%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $540,000, or 7.2%, to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, and increased $267,000, or 3.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $163,000, or 9.4%, to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $29,000, or 1.5%, on a linked quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $551,000, or 25.0%, to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $101,000, or 3.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating expenses increased $1.8 million, or 49.5%, to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.5 million, or 22.0%, on a linked quarter basis. The efficiency ratio was 33.46% during the second quarter of 2025 compared to 37.31% during the second quarter of 2024 and 34.97% during the first quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 31.94% in the second quarter of 2025.



Income tax expense increased $725,000, or 5.0%, to $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Our effective tax rate was 19.82% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 21.71% for the second quarter of 2024. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the second quarters of 2025 and 2024 of $2.1 million and $396,000, respectively.




About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. We also operate a loan production office in Florida. Through the ServisFirst Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at

www.sec.gov

or at

www.servisfirstbancshares.com

.




Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the impact of tariffs and trade wars on general economic conditions, the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued or re-emerging inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; computer hacking or cyber-attacks resulting in unauthorized access to confidential or proprietary information; substantial, unexpected or prolonged changes in the level or cost of liquidity; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2025, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the assumptions forming the basis of our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.



More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at

www.servisfirstbancshares.com

or by calling (205) 949-0302.




Contact:

ServisFirst Bank


Davis Mange (205) 949-3420



dmange@servisfirstbank.com


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

















(In thousands except share and per share data)






















2nd Quarter 2025

1st Quarter 2025

4th Quarter 2024

3rd Quarter 2024

2nd Quarter 2024

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME




















Interest income

$
246,635


$
241,096


$
243,892


$
247,979


$
227,540

Interest expense


114,948



117,543



120,724



132,858



121,665

Net interest income


131,687



123,553



123,168



115,121



105,875

Provision for credit losses


11,296



6,630



5,704



5,659



5,353

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


120,391



116,923



117,464



109,462



100,522

Non-interest income


421



8,277



8,803



8,549



8,891

Non-interest expense


44,204



46,107



46,896



45,632



42,818

Income before income tax


76,608



79,093



79,371



72,379



66,595

Provision for income tax


15,184



15,869



14,198



12,472



14,459

Net income


61,424



63,224



65,173



59,907



52,136

Preferred stock dividends


31



-



31



-



31

Net income available to common stockholders

$
61,393


$
63,224


$
65,142


$
59,907


$
52,105

Earnings per share - basic

$
1.12


$
1.16


$
1.19


$
1.10


$
0.96

Earnings per share - diluted

$
1.12


$
1.16


$
1.19


$
1.10


$
0.95

Average diluted shares outstanding


54,664,480



54,656,630



54,649,808



54,642,582



54,608,679






















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA




















Total assets

$
17,378,628


$
18,636,766


$
17,351,643


$
16,449,178


$
16,049,812

Loans


13,232,560



12,886,831



12,605,836



12,338,226



12,332,780

Debt securities


1,914,503



1,905,550



1,876,253



1,867,587



1,941,641

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits


2,632,058



2,647,577



2,619,687



2,576,329



2,475,415

Total deposits


13,862,319



14,429,061



13,543,459



13,146,529



13,259,392

Borrowings


64,747



64,745



64,743



64,741



64,739

Stockholders' equity


1,721,783



1,668,900



1,616,772



1,570,269



1,510,576






















Shares outstanding


54,618,545



54,601,217



54,569,427



54,551,543



54,521,479

Book value per share

$
31.52


$
30.57


$
29.63


$
28.79


$
27.71

Tangible book value per share (1)

$
31.27


$
30.32


$
29.38


$
28.54


$
27.46






















SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)




















Net interest margin


3.10
%


2.92
%


2.96
%


2.84
%


2.79
%

Return on average assets


1.40
%


1.45
%


1.52
%


1.43
%


1.34
%

Return on average common stockholders' equity


14.56
%


15.63
%


16.29
%


15.55
%


14.08
%

Efficiency ratio


33.46
%


34.97
%


35.54
%


36.90
%


37.31
%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets


1.04
%


1.09
%


1.13
%


1.13
%


1.13
%






















CAPITAL RATIOS (2)




















Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets


11.38
%


11.48
%


11.42
%


11.25
%


10.93
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets


11.38
%


11.48
%


11.42
%


11.25
%


10.93
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets


12.81
%


12.93
%


12.90
%


12.77
%


12.43
%

Tier 1 capital to average assets


9.78
%


9.48
%


9.59
%


9.54
%


9.81
%

Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)


9.84
%


8.89
%


9.25
%


9.47
%


9.33
%























(1) This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”


(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.





GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio. We recorded a one-time expense of $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 associated with the FDIC’s special assessment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank failures in the spring of 2023. This assessment was updated in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in additional expense of $1.8 million. We recognized an $8.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 as a result of restructuring the portfolio. We reversed a $2.3 million legal reserve from interest expense during the second quarter of 2025. These adjustments to our results are unusual, or infrequent, in nature and are not considered to be part of our non-interest expense, non-interest income and interest expense run rates, respectively. Each of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity and adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the impact of these items, net of tax, and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.



We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

At June 30,


2025

At March 31,


2025

At December 31,


2024

At September 30,


2024

At June 30,


2024

Book value per share - GAAP

$
31.52


$
30.56


$
29.63


$
28.79


$
27.71

Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP


1,721,783



1,668,900



1,616,772



1,570,269



1,570,994

Adjustment for Goodwill


(13,615
)


(13,615
)


(13,615
)


(13,615
)


(13,615
)

Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP

$
1,708,168


$
1,655,285


$
1,603,157


$
1,556,654


$
1,557,379

Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP

$
31.27


$
30.31


$
29.38


$
28.54


$
27.46






















Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP


9.91
%


8.95
%


9.32
%


9.55
%


9.55
%

Total assets - GAAP

$
17,378,628


$
18,636,766


$
17,351,643


$
16,449,178


$
16,448,582

Adjustment for Goodwill


(13,615
)


(13,615
)


(13,615
)


(13,615
)


(13,615
)

Total tangible assets - non-GAAP

$
17,365,013


$
18,623,151


$
17,338,028


$
16,435,563


$
16,434,967

Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP


9.84
%


8.89
%


9.25
%


9.47
%


9.48
%
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net income - GAAP

$
61,424


$
63,224


$
52,136


$
124,648


$
102,162

Adjustments:

















FDIC special assessment


-



-



-



-



1,799

Legal matter accrual reversal


(2,276
)


-



-



(2,276
)


-

Loss on marketable securities


8,563



-



-



8,563



-

Tax on adjustments


(1,578
)


-



-



(1,578
)


(452
)

Adjusted net income - non-GAAP

$
66,133


$
63,224


$
52,136


$
129,357


$
103,509



















Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP

$
61,393


$
63,224


$
52,105


$
124,617


$
102,131

Adjustments:

















FDIC special assessment


-



-



-



-



1,799

Legal matter accrual reversal


(2,276
)


-



-



(2,276
)


-

Loss on marketable securities


8,563



-



-



8,563



-

Tax on adjustments


(1,578
)


-



-



(1,578
)


(452
)

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP

$
66,102


$
63,224


$
52,105


$
129,326


$
103,478



















Diluted earnings per share - GAAP

$
1.12


$
1.16


$
0.95


$
2.28


$
1.87

Adjustments:

















FDIC special assessment


-



-



-



-



0.03

Legal matter accrual reversal


(0.04
)


-



-



(0.05
)


-

Loss on marketable securities


0.16



-



-



0.16



-

Tax on adjustments


(0.03
)


-



-



(0.03
)


(0.01
)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$
1.21


$
1.16


$
0.95


$
2.36


$
1.89



















Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis

$
131,777










$
255,394




Adjustments:

















Legal matter accrual reversal


(2,276
)










(2,276
)



Tax on adjustments


571











571




Adjusted net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis

$
130,072










$
253,689






















Net interest margin-GAAP


3.10
%










3.01
%



Average earning assets


17,076,353











17,132,710




Adjusted net interest margin-non-GAAP


3.06
%










2.99
%





















Return on average assets - GAAP


1.40
%


1.45
%


1.34
%


1.42
%


1.30
%

Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP

$
61,393


$
63,224


$
52,105


$
124,617


$
102,131

Adjustments:

















FDIC special assessment


-



-



-



-



1,799

Legal matter accrual reversal


(2,276
)


-



-



(2,276
)


-

Loss on marketable securities


8,563



-



-



8,563



-

Tax on adjustments


(1,578
)


-



-



(1,578
)


(452
)

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP

$
66,102


$
63,224


$
52,105


$
129,326


$
103,478

Average assets - GAAP

$
17,626,503


$
17,710,148


$
15,697,538


$
17,668,094


$
15,827,894

Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP


1.50
%


1.45
%


1.34
%


1.48
%


1.31
%



















Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP


14.56
%


15.63
%


14.08
%


15.08
%


13.96
%

Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP

$
61,393


$
63,224


$
52,105


$
124,617


$
102,131

Adjustments:

















FDIC special assessment


-



-



-



-



1,799

Legal matter accrual reversal


(2,276
)


-



-



(2,276
)


-

Loss on marketable securities


8,563



-



-



8,563



-

Tax on adjustments


(1,578
)


-



-



(1,578
)


(452
)

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP

$
66,102


$
63,224


$
52,105


$
129,326


$
103,478

Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP

$
1,690,855


$
1,640,949


$
1,488,429


$
1,666,039


$
1,471,048

Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP


15.68
%


15.63
%


14.08
%


15.65
%


14.15
%



















Efficiency ratio


33.46
%


34.97
%


37.31
%


34.22
%


39.42
%

Net interest income - GAAP

$
131,687


$
123,553


$
105,875


$
255,240


$
208,370

Adjustments:

















Legal matter accrual reversal


(2,276
)


-



-



(2,276
)


-

Adjusted net interest income - non-GAAP

$
129,411


$
123,553


$
105,875


$
252,964


$
208,370

Total non-interest income - GAAP


421



8,277



8,891



8,698



17,704

Adjustments:

















Loss on marketable securities


8,563



-



-



8,563



-

Adjusted non-interest income - non-GAAP

$
8,984


$
8,277


$
8,891


$
17,261


$
17,704

Adjusted net interest income and non-interest income - non-GAAP


138,395



131,830



114,766



270,225



226,074

Non-interest expense - GAAP

$
44,204


$
46,107


$
42,818


$
90,311


$
89,121

Adjustments:

















FDIC special assessment


-



-



-



-



1,799

Adjusted non-interest expense - non-GAAP

$
44,204


$
46,107


$
42,818


$
90,311


$
87,322

Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP


31.94
%


34.97
%


37.31
%


33.42
%


38.63
%






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in thousands)











June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

% Change

ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$
140,659


$
135,711


4
%

Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions


1,236,485



1,129,922


9
%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell


333,760



11,132


2,898
%

Cash and cash equivalents


1,710,904



1,276,765


34
%

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value


1,227,851



1,174,386


5
%

Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $639,455 and $785,270, respectively)


686,652



767,255


(11
)%

Restricted equity securities


12,156



11,300


8
%

Mortgage loans held for sale


22,131



11,174


98
%

Loans


13,232,560



12,332,780


7
%

Less allowance for credit losses


(169,959
)


(158,092
)

8
%

Loans, net


13,062,601



12,174,688


7
%

Premises and equipment, net


59,993



59,200


1
%

Goodwill


13,615



13,615


-
%

Other assets


582,725



561,429


4
%

Total assets

$
17,378,628


$
16,049,812


8
%

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Deposits:









Non-interest-bearing demand

$
2,632,058


$
2,475,415


6
%

Interest-bearing


11,230,261



10,783,977


4
%

Total deposits


13,862,319



13,259,392


5
%

Federal funds purchased


1,599,135



1,097,154


46
%

Other borrowings


64,747



64,739


-
%

Other liabilities


130,644



117,951


11
%

Total liabilities


15,656,845



14,539,236


8
%

Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024


-



-


-
%

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,618,545 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and 54,521,479 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024


54



54


-
%

Additional paid-in capital


236,716



234,495


1
%

Retained earnings


1,500,767



1,322,048


14
%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(16,254
)


(46,521
)

(65
)%

Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.


1,721,283



1,510,076


14
%

Noncontrolling interest


500



500


-
%

Total stockholders' equity


1,721,783



1,510,576


14
%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
17,378,628


$
16,049,812


8
%


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)











(In thousands except per share data)
















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest income:














Interest and fees on loans

$
206,521


$
194,300


$
403,457


$
381,278

Taxable securities


16,562



16,158



32,585



32,137

Nontaxable securities


5



9



11



18

Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell


1,592



538



1,612



1,079

Other interest and dividends


21,955



16,535



50,066



39,738

Total interest income


246,635



227,540



487,731



454,250

Interest expense:














Deposits


93,488



104,671



188,233



208,737

Borrowed funds


21,460



16,994



44,258



37,143

Total interest expense


114,948



121,665



232,491



245,880

Net interest income


131,687



105,875



255,240



208,370

Provision for credit losses


11,296



5,353



17,926



9,721

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


120,391



100,522



237,314



198,649

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposit accounts


2,671



2,293



5,229



4,443

Mortgage banking


1,323



1,379



1,936



2,057

Credit card income


2,119



2,333



4,087



4,488

Securities losses


(8,563
)


-



(8,563
)


-

Bank-owned life insurance income


2,126



2,058



4,263



5,289

Other operating income


745



828



1,746



1,427

Total non-interest income


421



8,891



8,698



17,704

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits


22,576



24,213



45,455



47,199

Equipment and occupancy expense


3,523



3,567



7,245



7,124

Third party processing and other services


8,005



7,465



15,743



14,631

Professional services


1,904



1,741



3,837



3,205

FDIC and other regulatory assessments


2,753



2,202



5,607



6,107

Other real estate owned expense


27



7



60



37

Other operating expense


5,416



3,623



12,364



10,818

Total non-interest expense


44,204



42,818



90,311



89,121

Income before income tax


76,608



66,595



155,701



127,232

Provision for income tax


15,184



14,459



31,053



25,070

Net income


61,424



52,136



124,648



102,162

Dividends on preferred stock


31



31



31



31

Net income available to common stockholders

$
61,393


$
52,105


$
124,617


$
102,131

Basic earnings per common share

$
1.12


$
0.96


$
2.28


$
1.87

Diluted earnings per common share

$
1.12


$
0.95


$
2.28


$
1.87








































































































































































































































































































LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)




















(In thousands)











































2nd quarter 2025

1st quarter 2025

4th quarter 2024

3rd quarter 2024

2nd quarter 2024

Commercial, financial and agricultural

$
2,952,028


$
2,924,533


$
2,869,894


$
2,793,989


$
2,935,577

Real estate - construction


1,735,405



1,599,410



1,489,306



1,439,648



1,510,677

Real estate - mortgage:




















Owner-occupied commercial


2,557,711



2,543,819



2,547,143



2,441,687



2,399,644

1-4 family mortgage


1,561,461



1,494,189



1,444,623



1,409,981



1,350,428

Non-owner occupied commercial


4,338,697



4,259,566



4,181,243



4,190,935



4,072,007

Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage


8,457,869



8,297,574



8,173,009



8,042,603



7,822,079

Consumer


87,258



65,314



73,627



61,986



64,447

Total loans

$
13,232,560


$
12,886,831


$
12,605,836


$
12,338,226


$
12,332,780









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)
















(Dollars in thousands)



















2nd quarter 2025

1st quarter 2025

4th quarter 2024

3rd quarter 2024

2nd quarter 2024

Allowance for credit losses:




















Beginning balance

$
165,034


$
164,458


$
160,755


$
158,092


$
155,892

Loans charged off:




















Commercial, financial and agricultural


6,849



2,415



3,899



3,020



3,355

Real estate - construction


-



46



-



-



-

Real estate - mortgage


581



3,571



560



252



119

Consumer


72



60



211



155



108

Total charge offs


7,502



6,092



4,670



3,427



3,582

Recoveries:




















Commercial, financial and agricultural


959



171



1,801



616



406

Real estate - construction


-



-



-



-



8

Real estate - mortgage


1



-



23



2



-

Consumer


58



27



151



37



15

Total recoveries


1,018



198



1,975



655



429

Net charge-offs


6,484



5,894



2,695



2,772



3,153

Provision for loan losses


11,409



6,470



6,398



5,435



5,353

Ending balance

$
169,959


$
165,034


$
164,458


$
160,755


$
158,092






















Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.28
%


1.28
%


1.30
%


1.30
%


1.28
%






















Allowance for credit losses to total average loans


1.31
%


1.30
%


1.32
%


1.30
%


1.31
%

Net charge-offs to total average loans


0.20
%


0.19
%


0.09
%


0.09
%


0.10
%






















Provision for credit losses to total average loans


0.35
%


0.21
%


0.21
%


0.17
%


0.18
%

Nonperforming assets:




















Nonaccrual loans

$
68,619


$
73,793


$
39,501


$
37,075


$
33,454

Loans 90+ days past due and accruing


3,549



111



2,965



2,093



1,482

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


311



756



2,531



2,723



1,458

Total

$
72,479


$
74,660


$
44,997


$
41,891


$
36,394






















Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.55
%


0.57
%


0.34
%


0.32
%


0.28
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.42
%


0.40
%


0.26
%


0.25
%


0.23
%

Nonperforming assets to earning assets


0.43
%


0.41
%


0.26
%


0.26
%


0.23
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


247.69
%


223.64
%


416.34
%


433.59
%


472.57
%
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)












(In thousands except per share data)














2nd Quarter 2025

1st Quarter 2025

4th Quarter 2024

3rd Quarter 2024

2nd Quarter 2024

Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$
206,521


$
196,936


$
200,875


$
205,952


$
194,300

Taxable securities


16,562



16,023



16,905



17,493



16,158

Nontaxable securities


5



6



6



7



9

Federal funds sold with agreement to


1,592



20



18



31



538

Other interest and dividends


21,955



28,111



26,088



24,496



16,535

Total interest income


246,635



241,096



243,892



247,979



227,540

Interest expense:



















Deposits


93,488



94,745



98,702



113,211



104,671

Borrowed funds


21,460



22,798



22,022



19,647



16,994

Total interest expense


114,948



117,543



120,724



132,858



121,665

Net interest income


131,687



123,553



123,168



115,121



105,875

Provision for credit losses


11,296



6,630



5,704



5,659



5,353

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


120,391



116,923



117,464



109,462



100,522

Non-interest income:



















Service charges on deposit accounts


2,671



2,558



2,650



2,341



2,293

Mortgage banking


1,323



613



1,513



1,352



1,379

Credit card income


2,119



1,968



1,867



1,925



2,333

Securities losses


(8,563
)


-



-



-



-

Bank-owned life insurance income


2,126



2,137



2,131



2,113



2,058

Other operating income


745



1,001



642



818



828

Total non-interest income


421



8,277



8,803



8,549



8,891

Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits


22,576



22,879



24,062



25,057



24,213

Equipment and occupancy expense


3,523



3,722



3,600



3,795



3,567

Third party processing and other services


8,005



7,738



8,515



8,035



7,465

Professional services


1,904



1,933



1,981



1,715



1,741

FDIC and other regulatory assessments


2,753



2,854



2,225



2,355



2,202

Other real estate owned expense


27



33



58



103



7

Other operating expense


5,416



6,948



6,455



4,572



3,623

Total non-interest expense


44,204



46,107



46,896



45,632



42,818

Income before income tax


76,608



79,093



79,371



72,379



66,595

Provision for income tax


15,184



15,869



14,198



12,472



14,459

Net income


61,424



63,224



65,173



59,907



52,136

Dividends on preferred stock


31



-



31



-



31

Net income available to common


stockholders

$
61,393


$
63,224


$
65,142


$
59,907


$
52,105

Basic earnings per common share

$
1.12


$
1.16


$
1.19


$
1.10


$
0.96

Diluted earnings per common share

$
1.12


$
1.16


$
1.19


$
1.10


$
0.95





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(Dollars in thousands)


































2nd Quarter 2025

1st Quarter 2025

4th Quarter 2024

3rd Quarter 2024

2nd Quarter 2024



Average Balance

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Yield / Rate

Assets:






























Interest-earning assets:






























Loans, net of unearned income (1)






























Taxable

$
12,979,759


6.37
%

$
12,683,077


6.29
%

$
12,414,065


6.43
%

$
12,351,073


6.63
%

$
12,045,743


6.48
%

Tax-exempt (2)


30,346


5.51



25,044


4.94



13,198


1.57



15,584


1.86



17,230


2.08

Total loans, net of unearned income


13,010,105


6.37



12,708,121


6.28



12,427,263


6.43



12,366,657


6.62



12,062,973


6.48

Mortgage loans held for sale


11,739


5.23



6,731


4.76



9,642


5.36



10,674


3.80



6,761


6.13

Debt securities:






























Taxable


1,965,089


3.37



1,934,739


3.31



1,932,547


3.49



1,955,632


3.57



1,936,818


3.33

Tax-exempt (2)


492


4.88



589


5.43



606


5.28



815


4.42



1,209


3.64

Total securities (3)


1,965,581


3.37



1,935,328


3.31



1,933,153


3.49



1,956,447


3.57



1,938,027


3.33

Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell


124,303


5.14



1,670


4.86



1,596


4.49



2,106


5.86



38,475


5.62

Restricted equity securities


12,146


6.64



11,461


7.43



11,290


6.80



11,290


7.36



11,290


7.16

Interest-bearing balances with banks


1,952,479


4.47



2,526,382


4.48



2,143,474


4.81



1,775,192


5.46



1,183,482


5.57

Total interest-earning assets

$
17,076,353


5.80
%

$
17,189,693


5.69
%

$
16,526,418


5.87
%

$
16,122,366


6.12
%

$
15,241,008


6.01
%

Non-interest-earning assets:






























Cash and due from banks


109,506






108,540






103,494






103,539






96,646




Net premises and equipment


59,944






59,633






60,708






60,607






59,653




Allowance for credit losses, accrued interest and other assets


380,700






352,282






346,763






340,621






300,521




Total assets

$
17,626,503





$
17,710,148





$
17,037,383





$
16,627,133





$
15,697,828



































Interest-bearing liabilities:






























Interest-bearing deposits:






























Checking (4)

$
2,222,000


1.78
%

$
2,461,900


2.38
%

$
2,353,439


2.61
%

$
2,318,384


2.97
%

$
2,227,527


2.85
%

Savings


101,506


1.63



101,996


1.61



102,858


1.52



102,627


1.76



105,955


1.71

Money market


7,616,747


3.67



7,363,163


3.61



7,067,265


3.86



7,321,503


4.45



6,810,799


4.46

Time deposits


1,321,404


4.09



1,361,558


4.24



1,286,754


4.45



1,197,650


4.52



1,157,528


4.47

Total interest-bearing deposits


11,261,657


3.33



11,288,617


3.40



10,810,316


3.63



10,940,164


4.12



10,301,809


4.09

Federal funds purchased


1,855,860


4.49



1,994,766


4.50



1,767,749


4.80



1,391,118


5.42



1,193,190


5.50

Other borrowings


64,750


4.26



64,750


4.30



64,738


4.22



64,738


4.22



64,738


4.27

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$
13,182,267


3.50
%

$
13,348,133


3.57
%

$
12,642,803


3.80
%

$
12,396,020


4.26
%

$
11,559,737


4.23
%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:






























Non-interest-bearing checking


2,633,552






2,600,775






2,672,875






2,575,575






2,560,245




Other liabilities


119,829






120,291






130,457






122,455






89,418




Stockholders' equity


1,716,232






1,670,402






1,624,084






1,574,902






1,536,013




Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(25,377
)





(29,453
)





(32,836
)





(41,819
)





(47,584
)



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
17,626,503





$
17,710,148





$
17,037,383





$
16,627,133





$
15,697,828




Net interest spread




2.30
%




2.12
%




2.07
%




1.86
%




1.78
%

Net interest margin




3.10
%




2.92
%




2.96
%




2.84
%




2.79
%

































(1) Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $4,430, $3,764, $4,460, $3,949, and $3,317 are included in interest income in the second quarter of 2025, first quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2024, third quarter of 2024, and second quarter of 2024, respectively.


(2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.


(3) Unrealized losses on debt securities of $(36,381), $(41,970), $(46,652), $(58,802), and $(66,663) for the second quarter of 2025, first quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2024, third quarter of 2024, and second quarter of 2024, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation.


(4) Includes impact of reversal of a $2.3 million accrual related to a legal matter. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”





