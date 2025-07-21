ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings and Operational Highlights

ServisFirst Bancshares reported strong second-quarter earnings, with significant increases in loans and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2025, with diluted earnings per share at $1.12 and adjusted diluted earnings per share increasing 27% year-over-year to $1.21. The net interest margin improved to 3.10%, up from 2.92% in the previous quarter, contributing to an annualized return on average common stockholders' equity of 14.56%. The company's total loans grew by $346 million, or 11% annualized, and book value per share increased by 14% compared to the second quarter of 2024. The liquidity position remains strong with $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents and no reliance on brokered deposits. While net income slightly decreased from $63.2 million in the first quarter to $61.4 million, it marked a 17.8% increase from the prior year. Overall, the management expressed satisfaction with loan growth and the improved banking environment.

Potential Positives

Diluted earnings per share of $1.12 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.21, representing a 27% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

Significant loan growth of $346 million, or 11% annualized, during the quarter.

Improvement in net interest margin to 3.10%, up from 2.92% in the prior quarter, indicating enhanced profitability on interest-earning assets.

Book value per share increased to $31.52, which is a 14% rise from the previous year, reflecting a strong equity position.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by 2.8% from the previous quarter, indicating potential weaknesses in operational efficiency or profitability.

Non-interest income fell significantly by 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year, which could raise concerns about the company's revenue diversification and reliance on interest income.

The increase in provision for loan losses to $11.4 million, up from $6.5 million in the previous quarter, suggests worsening credit quality and a potential increase in non-performing loans in the future.

FAQ

What were the diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025 were $1.12.

How much did loans grow in Q2 2025?

Loans grew by $346 million, or 11% annualized, during Q2 2025.

What was the return on average common stockholders' equity?

The return on average common stockholders' equity was 14.56% for Q2 2025.

How did net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin improved to 3.10% in Q2 2025 from 2.92% in Q1 2025.

What is the company's current liquidity status?

Liquidity remains strong with $1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalent assets.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.







Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:











Diluted earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.21, up 27% from the second quarter of 2024.











Net interest margin improved to 3.10% in the second quarter from 2.92% in the first quarter. Adjusted net interest margin was 3.06% in the second quarter.











Loans grew by $346 million, or 11% annualized, during the quarter.











Book value per share of $31.52, up 14% from the second quarter of 2024 and 16% annualized, from the first quarter of 2025.











Liquidity remains strong with $1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalent assets, 10% of our total assets, and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.











Consolidated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets increased from 10.93% to 11.38% year-over-year.











Return on average common stockholder’s equity of 14.56%. Adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity increased from 14.08% to 15.63% year-over-year.

















Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, “We were pleased with the loan growth in the quarter, combined with the improved environment for banks like ServisFirst.”





David Sparacio, CFO, said, “The net interest margin continues to improve and we see continued asset repricing, which we believe will lead to higher net interest margins over the next 24 months”







* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to total tangible assets. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”











FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



















































































(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)











Period Ending June 30, 2025









Period Ending March 31, 2025









% Change From Period Ending March 31, 2025 to Period Ending June 30, 2025









Period Ending June 30, 2024









% Change From Period Ending June 30, 2024 to Period Ending June 30, 2025









QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS

















































































Net Income









$





61,424













$





63,224













(2.8





)%









$





52,136













17.8





%









Net Income Available to Common Stockholders









$





61,393













$





63,224













(2.9





)%









$





52,105













17.8





%









Diluted Earnings Per Share









$





1.12













$





1.16













(3.4





)%









$





0.95













17.9





%









Return on Average Assets













1.40





%













1.45





%

























1.34





%





















Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity













14.56





%













15.63





%

























14.08





%





















Average Diluted Shares Outstanding













54,664,480

















54,656,630





























54,608,679









































































































Adjusted Net Income, net of tax*









$





66,133













$





63,224













4.6





%









$





52,136













26.8





%









Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax*









$





66,102













$





63,224













4.6





%









$





52,105













26.9





%









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax*









$





1.21













$





1.16













4.4





%









$





0.95













27.5





%









Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*













1.50





%













1.45





%

























1.34





%





















Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*













15.68





%













15.63





%

























14.08





%





































































































































































































































































YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS

















































































Net Income









$





124,648









































$





102,162













22.0





%









Net Income Available to Common Stockholders









$





124,617









































$





102,131













22.0





%









Diluted Earnings Per Share









$





2.28









































$





1.87













21.9





%









Return on Average Assets













1.42





%









































1.30





%





















Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity













15.08





%









































13.96





%





















Average Diluted Shares Outstanding













54,660,577













































54,602,032









































































































Adjusted Net Income, net of tax*









$





129,357









































$





103,509













25.0





%









Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax*









$





129,326









































$





103,478













25.0





%









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax*









$





2.36









































$





1.89

























Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*













1.48





%









































1.31





%





















Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*













15.65





%









































14.15





%





































































































BALANCE SHEET

















































































Total Assets









$





17,378,628













$





18,636,766













(6.8





)%









$





16,049,812













8.3





%









Loans













13,232,560

















12,886,831













2.7





%













12,332,780













7.3





%









Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits













2,632,058

















2,647,577













(0.6





)%













2,475,415













6.3





%









Total Deposits













13,862,319

















14,429,061













(3.9





)%













13,259,392













4.5





%









Stockholders' Equity













1,721,783

















1,668,900













3.2





%













1,510,576













14.0





%















DETAILED FINANCIALS







ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $61.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $63.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and net income and net income available to common stockholders of $52.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were both $1.12 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.16 for both in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.96 and $0.95, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.





Annualized return on average assets was 1.40% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 14.56% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.34% and 14.08%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.





Net interest income was $131.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $123.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $105.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 3.10% compared to 2.92% in the first quarter of 2025 and 2.79% in the second quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 6.37% during the second quarter of 2025 compared to 6.28% during the first quarter of 2025 and 6.48% during the second quarter of 2024. Investment yields were 3.37% during the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.31% during the first quarter of 2025 and 3.33% during the second quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 3.33% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.40% during the first quarter of 2025 and 4.09% during the second quarter of 2024. During the quarter, we reversed a $2.3 million accrual related to a legal matter, which had been recorded in interest expense. Average federal funds purchased rates were 4.49% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.50% during the first quarter of 2025 and 5.50% during the second quarter of 2024.





Average loans for the second quarter of 2025 were $13.01 billion, an increase of $302.0 million, or 9.5% annualized, from average loans of $12.71 billion for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $947.1 million, or 7.9%, from average loans of $12.06 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Ending total loans for the second quarter of 2025 were $13.23 billion, an increase of $345.7 million, or 10.8% annualized, from $12.89 billion for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $899.8 million, or 7.3%, from $12.33 billion for the second quarter of 2024.





Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2025 were $13.90 billion, an increase of $5.8 million, or 0.2% annualized, from average total deposits of $13.89 billion for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.03 billion, or 8.0%, from average total deposits of $12.86 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Ending total deposits for the second quarter of 2025 were $13.86 billion, a decrease of $566.7 million, or 15.8% annualized, from $14.43 billion for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $602.9 million, or 4.5%, from $13.26 billion for the second quarter of 2024.





Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.42% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.40% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.23% for the second quarter of 2024. The majority of the year-over-year increase in non-performing assets was attributable to two relationships, both of which are secured by real estate. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.20% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.19% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, we charged off $4.9 million on a loan that had not been previously impaired. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, was 1.28%, 1.28%, and 1.28%, respectively. We recorded a $11.4 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, and $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Higher loan growth and increased net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2025 contributed to the increase in provision for loan losses.





Non-interest income decreased $8.5 million, or 95.3%, to $421,000 for the second quarter of 2025 from $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $7.9 million, or 94.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $378,000, or 16.5%, to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, and increased $113,000, or 4.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $56,000, or 4.1%, to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, and increased $710,000, or 115.8%, on a linked quarter basis. Net credit card income decreased $214,000, or 9.2%, to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, and increased $151,000, or 7.7%, on a linked quarter basis. In the second quarter of 2025, we recognized an $8.6 million loss on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities as part of a portfolio restructuring. Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income increased $68,000, or 3.3%, to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $11,000, or 0.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating income decreased $83,000, or 10.0%, to $745,000 for the second quarter of 2025 from $828,000 in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $256,000, or 25.6%, on a linked quarter basis.





Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million, or 3.2%, to $44.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $42.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.9 million, or 4.1%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense decreased $1.6 million, or 6.8%, to $22.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $303,000, or 1.3%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of full-time equivalent (“FTE”) employees increased by 34, or 5.44%, to 659 at June 30, 2025 compared to 625 at June 30, 2024, and increased by 23, or 3.61%, from the end of the first quarter of 2025. Equipment and occupancy expense decreased $44,000, or 1.2%, to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $199,000, or 5.3%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $540,000, or 7.2%, to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, and increased $267,000, or 3.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $163,000, or 9.4%, to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $29,000, or 1.5%, on a linked quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $551,000, or 25.0%, to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $101,000, or 3.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating expenses increased $1.8 million, or 49.5%, to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.5 million, or 22.0%, on a linked quarter basis. The efficiency ratio was 33.46% during the second quarter of 2025 compared to 37.31% during the second quarter of 2024 and 34.97% during the first quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 31.94% in the second quarter of 2025.





Income tax expense increased $725,000, or 5.0%, to $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Our effective tax rate was 19.82% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 21.71% for the second quarter of 2024. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the second quarters of 2025 and 2024 of $2.1 million and $396,000, respectively.







About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.







ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. We also operate a loan production office in Florida. Through the ServisFirst Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.





ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



or at



www.servisfirstbancshares.com



.







Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the impact of tariffs and trade wars on general economic conditions, the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued or re-emerging inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; computer hacking or cyber-attacks resulting in unauthorized access to confidential or proprietary information; substantial, unexpected or prolonged changes in the level or cost of liquidity; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2025, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the assumptions forming the basis of our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.







More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at



www.servisfirstbancshares.com



or by calling (205) 949-0302.







Contact:



ServisFirst Bank





Davis Mange (205) 949-3420







dmange@servisfirstbank.com



















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)













































































(In thousands except share and per share data)

































































































2nd Quarter 2025









1st Quarter 2025









4th Quarter 2024









3rd Quarter 2024









2nd Quarter 2024









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

























































































Interest income









$





246,635













$





241,096













$





243,892













$





247,979













$





227,540













Interest expense













114,948

















117,543

















120,724

















132,858

















121,665













Net interest income













131,687

















123,553

















123,168

















115,121

















105,875













Provision for credit losses













11,296

















6,630

















5,704

















5,659

















5,353













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













120,391

















116,923

















117,464

















109,462

















100,522













Non-interest income













421

















8,277

















8,803

















8,549

















8,891













Non-interest expense













44,204

















46,107

















46,896

















45,632

















42,818













Income before income tax













76,608

















79,093

















79,371

















72,379

















66,595













Provision for income tax













15,184

















15,869

















14,198

















12,472

















14,459













Net income













61,424

















63,224

















65,173

















59,907

















52,136













Preferred stock dividends













31

















-

















31

















-

















31













Net income available to common stockholders









$





61,393













$





63,224













$





65,142













$





59,907













$





52,105













Earnings per share - basic









$





1.12













$





1.16













$





1.19













$





1.10













$





0.96













Earnings per share - diluted









$





1.12













$





1.16













$





1.19













$





1.10













$





0.95













Average diluted shares outstanding













54,664,480

















54,656,630

















54,649,808

















54,642,582

















54,608,679





































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

























































































Total assets









$





17,378,628













$





18,636,766













$





17,351,643













$





16,449,178













$





16,049,812













Loans













13,232,560

















12,886,831

















12,605,836

















12,338,226

















12,332,780













Debt securities













1,914,503

















1,905,550

















1,876,253

















1,867,587

















1,941,641













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits













2,632,058

















2,647,577

















2,619,687

















2,576,329

















2,475,415













Total deposits













13,862,319

















14,429,061

















13,543,459

















13,146,529

















13,259,392













Borrowings













64,747

















64,745

















64,743

















64,741

















64,739













Stockholders' equity













1,721,783

















1,668,900

















1,616,772

















1,570,269

















1,510,576





































































































Shares outstanding













54,618,545

















54,601,217

















54,569,427

















54,551,543

















54,521,479













Book value per share









$





31.52













$





30.57













$





29.63













$





28.79













$





27.71













Tangible book value per share (1)









$





31.27













$





30.32













$





29.38













$





28.54













$





27.46





































































































SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)

























































































Net interest margin













3.10





%













2.92





%













2.96





%













2.84





%













2.79





%









Return on average assets













1.40





%













1.45





%













1.52





%













1.43





%













1.34





%









Return on average common stockholders' equity













14.56





%













15.63





%













16.29





%













15.55





%













14.08





%









Efficiency ratio













33.46





%













34.97





%













35.54





%













36.90





%













37.31





%









Non-interest expense to average earning assets













1.04





%













1.09





%













1.13





%













1.13





%













1.13





%

































































































CAPITAL RATIOS (2)

























































































Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













11.38





%













11.48





%













11.42





%













11.25





%













10.93





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













11.38





%













11.48





%













11.42





%













11.25





%













10.93





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets













12.81





%













12.93





%













12.90





%













12.77





%













12.43





%









Tier 1 capital to average assets













9.78





%













9.48





%













9.59





%













9.54





%













9.81





%









Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)













9.84





%













8.89





%













9.25





%













9.47





%













9.33





%



































































































(1) This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”













(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.

















GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio. We recorded a one-time expense of $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 associated with the FDIC’s special assessment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank failures in the spring of 2023. This assessment was updated in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in additional expense of $1.8 million. We recognized an $8.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 as a result of restructuring the portfolio. We reversed a $2.3 million legal reserve from interest expense during the second quarter of 2025. These adjustments to our results are unusual, or infrequent, in nature and are not considered to be part of our non-interest expense, non-interest income and interest expense run rates, respectively. Each of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity and adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the impact of these items, net of tax, and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.





We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

















At June 30,





2025









At March 31,





2025









At December 31,





2024









At September 30,





2024









At June 30,





2024









Book value per share - GAAP









$





31.52













$





30.56













$





29.63













$





28.79













$





27.71













Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP













1,721,783

















1,668,900

















1,616,772

















1,570,269

















1,570,994













Adjustment for Goodwill













(13,615





)













(13,615





)













(13,615





)













(13,615





)













(13,615





)









Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP









$





1,708,168













$





1,655,285













$





1,603,157













$





1,556,654













$





1,557,379













Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP









$





31.27













$





30.31













$





29.38













$





28.54













$





27.46





































































































Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP













9.91





%













8.95





%













9.32





%













9.55





%













9.55





%









Total assets - GAAP









$





17,378,628













$





18,636,766













$





17,351,643













$





16,449,178













$





16,448,582













Adjustment for Goodwill













(13,615





)













(13,615





)













(13,615





)













(13,615





)













(13,615





)









Total tangible assets - non-GAAP









$





17,365,013













$





18,623,151













$





17,338,028













$





16,435,563













$





16,434,967













Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP













9.84





%













8.89





%













9.25





%













9.47





%













9.48





%





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2025









Three Months Ended March 31, 2025









Three Months Ended June 30, 2024









Six Months Ended June 30, 2025









Six Months Ended June 30, 2024









Net income - GAAP









$





61,424













$





63,224













$





52,136













$





124,648













$





102,162













Adjustments:













































































FDIC special assessment













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,799













Legal matter accrual reversal













(2,276





)













-

















-

















(2,276





)













-













Loss on marketable securities













8,563

















-

















-

















8,563

















-













Tax on adjustments













(1,578





)













-

















-

















(1,578





)













(452





)









Adjusted net income - non-GAAP









$





66,133













$





63,224













$





52,136













$





129,357













$





103,509

























































































Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP









$





61,393













$





63,224













$





52,105













$





124,617













$





102,131













Adjustments:













































































FDIC special assessment













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,799













Legal matter accrual reversal













(2,276





)













-

















-

















(2,276





)













-













Loss on marketable securities













8,563

















-

















-

















8,563

















-













Tax on adjustments













(1,578





)













-

















-

















(1,578





)













(452





)









Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP









$





66,102













$





63,224













$





52,105













$





129,326













$





103,478

























































































Diluted earnings per share - GAAP









$





1.12













$





1.16













$





0.95













$





2.28













$





1.87













Adjustments:













































































FDIC special assessment













-

















-

















-

















-

















0.03













Legal matter accrual reversal













(0.04





)













-

















-

















(0.05





)













-













Loss on marketable securities













0.16

















-

















-

















0.16

















-













Tax on adjustments













(0.03





)













-

















-

















(0.03





)













(0.01





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP









$





1.21













$





1.16













$





0.95













$





2.36













$





1.89

























































































Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis









$





131,777













































$





255,394

























Adjustments:













































































Legal matter accrual reversal













(2,276





)













































(2,276





)





















Tax on adjustments













571

















































571

























Adjusted net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis









$





130,072













































$





253,689





































































































Net interest margin-GAAP













3.10





%













































3.01





%





















Average earning assets













17,076,353

















































17,132,710

























Adjusted net interest margin-non-GAAP













3.06





%













































2.99





%

































































































Return on average assets - GAAP













1.40





%













1.45





%













1.34





%













1.42





%













1.30





%









Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP









$





61,393













$





63,224













$





52,105













$





124,617













$





102,131













Adjustments:













































































FDIC special assessment













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,799













Legal matter accrual reversal













(2,276





)













-

















-

















(2,276





)













-













Loss on marketable securities













8,563

















-

















-

















8,563

















-













Tax on adjustments













(1,578





)













-

















-

















(1,578





)













(452





)









Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP









$





66,102













$





63,224













$





52,105













$





129,326













$





103,478













Average assets - GAAP









$





17,626,503













$





17,710,148













$





15,697,538













$





17,668,094













$





15,827,894













Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP













1.50





%













1.45





%













1.34





%













1.48





%













1.31





%





















































































Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP













14.56





%













15.63





%













14.08





%













15.08





%













13.96





%









Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP









$





61,393













$





63,224













$





52,105













$





124,617













$





102,131













Adjustments:













































































FDIC special assessment













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,799













Legal matter accrual reversal













(2,276





)













-

















-

















(2,276





)













-













Loss on marketable securities













8,563

















-

















-

















8,563

















-













Tax on adjustments













(1,578





)













-

















-

















(1,578





)













(452





)









Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP









$





66,102













$





63,224













$





52,105













$





129,326













$





103,478













Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP









$





1,690,855













$





1,640,949













$





1,488,429













$





1,666,039













$





1,471,048













Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP













15.68





%













15.63





%













14.08





%













15.65





%













14.15





%





















































































Efficiency ratio













33.46





%













34.97





%













37.31





%













34.22





%













39.42





%









Net interest income - GAAP









$





131,687













$





123,553













$





105,875













$





255,240













$





208,370













Adjustments:













































































Legal matter accrual reversal













(2,276





)













-

















-

















(2,276





)













-













Adjusted net interest income - non-GAAP









$





129,411













$





123,553













$





105,875













$





252,964













$





208,370













Total non-interest income - GAAP













421

















8,277

















8,891

















8,698

















17,704













Adjustments:













































































Loss on marketable securities













8,563

















-

















-

















8,563

















-













Adjusted non-interest income - non-GAAP









$





8,984













$





8,277













$





8,891













$





17,261













$





17,704













Adjusted net interest income and non-interest income - non-GAAP













138,395

















131,830

















114,766

















270,225

















226,074













Non-interest expense - GAAP









$





44,204













$





46,107













$





42,818













$





90,311













$





89,121













Adjustments:













































































FDIC special assessment













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,799













Adjusted non-interest expense - non-GAAP









$





44,204













$





46,107













$





42,818













$





90,311













$





87,322













Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP













31.94





%













34.97





%













37.31





%













33.42





%













38.63





%





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)













































(Dollars in thousands)





















































June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024









% Change









ASSETS













































Cash and due from banks









$





140,659













$





135,711













4





%









Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions













1,236,485

















1,129,922













9





%









Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell













333,760

















11,132













2,898





%









Cash and cash equivalents













1,710,904

















1,276,765













34





%









Available for sale debt securities, at fair value













1,227,851

















1,174,386













5





%









Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $639,455 and $785,270, respectively)













686,652

















767,255













(11





)%









Restricted equity securities













12,156

















11,300













8





%









Mortgage loans held for sale













22,131

















11,174













98





%









Loans













13,232,560

















12,332,780













7





%









Less allowance for credit losses













(169,959





)













(158,092





)









8





%









Loans, net













13,062,601

















12,174,688













7





%









Premises and equipment, net













59,993

















59,200













1





%









Goodwill













13,615

















13,615













-





%









Other assets













582,725

















561,429













4





%









Total assets









$





17,378,628













$





16,049,812













8





%









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













































Liabilities:













































Deposits:













































Non-interest-bearing demand









$





2,632,058













$





2,475,415













6





%









Interest-bearing













11,230,261

















10,783,977













4





%









Total deposits













13,862,319

















13,259,392













5





%









Federal funds purchased













1,599,135

















1,097,154













46





%









Other borrowings













64,747

















64,739













-





%









Other liabilities













130,644

















117,951













11





%









Total liabilities













15,656,845

















14,539,236













8





%









Stockholders' equity:













































Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024













-

















-













-





%









Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,618,545 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and 54,521,479 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024













54

















54













-





%









Additional paid-in capital













236,716

















234,495













1





%









Retained earnings













1,500,767

















1,322,048













14





%









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(16,254





)













(46,521





)









(65





)%









Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.













1,721,283

















1,510,076













14





%









Noncontrolling interest













500

















500













-





%









Total stockholders' equity













1,721,783

















1,510,576













14





%









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





17,378,628













$





16,049,812













8





%





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





















































(In thousands except per share data)









































































Three Months Ended June 30,









Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025









2024









2025









2024









Interest income:

































































Interest and fees on loans









$





206,521













$





194,300













$





403,457













$





381,278













Taxable securities













16,562

















16,158

















32,585

















32,137













Nontaxable securities













5

















9

















11

















18













Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell













1,592

















538

















1,612

















1,079













Other interest and dividends













21,955

















16,535

















50,066

















39,738













Total interest income













246,635

















227,540

















487,731

















454,250













Interest expense:

































































Deposits













93,488

















104,671

















188,233

















208,737













Borrowed funds













21,460

















16,994

















44,258

















37,143













Total interest expense













114,948

















121,665

















232,491

















245,880













Net interest income













131,687

















105,875

















255,240

















208,370













Provision for credit losses













11,296

















5,353

















17,926

















9,721













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













120,391

















100,522

















237,314

















198,649













Non-interest income:

































































Service charges on deposit accounts













2,671

















2,293

















5,229

















4,443













Mortgage banking













1,323

















1,379

















1,936

















2,057













Credit card income













2,119

















2,333

















4,087

















4,488













Securities losses













(8,563





)













-

















(8,563





)













-













Bank-owned life insurance income













2,126

















2,058

















4,263

















5,289













Other operating income













745

















828

















1,746

















1,427













Total non-interest income













421

















8,891

















8,698

















17,704













Non-interest expense:

































































Salaries and employee benefits













22,576

















24,213

















45,455

















47,199













Equipment and occupancy expense













3,523

















3,567

















7,245

















7,124













Third party processing and other services













8,005

















7,465

















15,743

















14,631













Professional services













1,904

















1,741

















3,837

















3,205













FDIC and other regulatory assessments













2,753

















2,202

















5,607

















6,107













Other real estate owned expense













27

















7

















60

















37













Other operating expense













5,416

















3,623

















12,364

















10,818













Total non-interest expense













44,204

















42,818

















90,311

















89,121













Income before income tax













76,608

















66,595

















155,701

















127,232













Provision for income tax













15,184

















14,459

















31,053

















25,070













Net income













61,424

















52,136

















124,648

















102,162













Dividends on preferred stock













31

















31

















31

















31













Net income available to common stockholders









$





61,393













$





52,105













$





124,617













$





102,131













Basic earnings per common share









$





1.12













$





0.96













$





2.28













$





1.87













Diluted earnings per common share









$





1.12













$





0.95













$





2.28













$





1.87

























LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)

























































































(In thousands)

























































































































































































2nd quarter 2025









1st quarter 2025









4th quarter 2024









3rd quarter 2024









2nd quarter 2024









Commercial, financial and agricultural









$





2,952,028













$





2,924,533













$





2,869,894













$





2,793,989













$





2,935,577













Real estate - construction













1,735,405

















1,599,410

















1,489,306

















1,439,648

















1,510,677













Real estate - mortgage:

























































































Owner-occupied commercial













2,557,711

















2,543,819

















2,547,143

















2,441,687

















2,399,644













1-4 family mortgage













1,561,461

















1,494,189

















1,444,623

















1,409,981

















1,350,428













Non-owner occupied commercial













4,338,697

















4,259,566

















4,181,243

















4,190,935

















4,072,007













Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage













8,457,869

















8,297,574

















8,173,009

















8,042,603

















7,822,079













Consumer













87,258

















65,314

















73,627

















61,986

















64,447













Total loans









$





13,232,560













$





12,886,831













$





12,605,836













$





12,338,226













$





12,332,780

























SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)









































































(Dollars in thousands)





















































































2nd quarter 2025









1st quarter 2025









4th quarter 2024









3rd quarter 2024









2nd quarter 2024









Allowance for credit losses:

























































































Beginning balance









$





165,034













$





164,458













$





160,755













$





158,092













$





155,892













Loans charged off:

























































































Commercial, financial and agricultural













6,849

















2,415

















3,899

















3,020

















3,355













Real estate - construction













-

















46

















-

















-

















-













Real estate - mortgage













581

















3,571

















560

















252

















119













Consumer













72

















60

















211

















155

















108













Total charge offs













7,502

















6,092

















4,670

















3,427

















3,582













Recoveries:

























































































Commercial, financial and agricultural













959

















171

















1,801

















616

















406













Real estate - construction













-

















-

















-

















-

















8













Real estate - mortgage













1

















-

















23

















2

















-













Consumer













58

















27

















151

















37

















15













Total recoveries













1,018

















198

















1,975

















655

















429













Net charge-offs













6,484

















5,894

















2,695

















2,772

















3,153













Provision for loan losses













11,409

















6,470

















6,398

















5,435

















5,353













Ending balance









$





169,959













$





165,034













$





164,458













$





160,755













$





158,092





































































































Allowance for credit losses to total loans













1.28





%













1.28





%













1.30





%













1.30





%













1.28





%

































































































Allowance for credit losses to total average loans













1.31





%













1.30





%













1.32





%













1.30





%













1.31





%









Net charge-offs to total average loans













0.20





%













0.19





%













0.09





%













0.09





%













0.10





%

































































































Provision for credit losses to total average loans













0.35





%













0.21





%













0.21





%













0.17





%













0.18





%









Nonperforming assets:

























































































Nonaccrual loans









$





68,619













$





73,793













$





39,501













$





37,075













$





33,454













Loans 90+ days past due and accruing













3,549

















111

















2,965

















2,093

















1,482













Other real estate owned and repossessed assets













311

















756

















2,531

















2,723

















1,458













Total









$





72,479













$





74,660













$





44,997













$





41,891













$





36,394





































































































Nonperforming loans to total loans













0.55





%













0.57





%













0.34





%













0.32





%













0.28





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.42





%













0.40





%













0.26





%













0.25





%













0.23





%









Nonperforming assets to earning assets













0.43





%













0.41





%













0.26





%













0.26





%













0.23





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans













247.69





%













223.64





%













416.34





%













433.59





%













472.57





%





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

























































(In thousands except per share data)

































































2nd Quarter 2025









1st Quarter 2025









4th Quarter 2024









3rd Quarter 2024









2nd Quarter 2024









Interest income:





















































































Interest and fees on loans









$





206,521













$





196,936













$





200,875













$





205,952













$





194,300













Taxable securities













16,562

















16,023

















16,905

















17,493

















16,158













Nontaxable securities













5

















6

















6

















7

















9













Federal funds sold with agreement to













1,592

















20

















18

















31

















538













Other interest and dividends













21,955

















28,111

















26,088

















24,496

















16,535













Total interest income













246,635

















241,096

















243,892

















247,979

















227,540













Interest expense:





















































































Deposits













93,488

















94,745

















98,702

















113,211

















104,671













Borrowed funds













21,460

















22,798

















22,022

















19,647

















16,994













Total interest expense













114,948

















117,543

















120,724

















132,858

















121,665













Net interest income













131,687

















123,553

















123,168

















115,121

















105,875













Provision for credit losses













11,296

















6,630

















5,704

















5,659

















5,353













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













120,391

















116,923

















117,464

















109,462

















100,522













Non-interest income:





















































































Service charges on deposit accounts













2,671

















2,558

















2,650

















2,341

















2,293













Mortgage banking













1,323

















613

















1,513

















1,352

















1,379













Credit card income













2,119

















1,968

















1,867

















1,925

















2,333













Securities losses













(8,563





)













-

















-

















-

















-













Bank-owned life insurance income













2,126

















2,137

















2,131

















2,113

















2,058













Other operating income













745

















1,001

















642

















818

















828













Total non-interest income













421

















8,277

















8,803

















8,549

















8,891













Non-interest expense:





















































































Salaries and employee benefits













22,576

















22,879

















24,062

















25,057

















24,213













Equipment and occupancy expense













3,523

















3,722

















3,600

















3,795

















3,567













Third party processing and other services













8,005

















7,738

















8,515

















8,035

















7,465













Professional services













1,904

















1,933

















1,981

















1,715

















1,741













FDIC and other regulatory assessments













2,753

















2,854

















2,225

















2,355

















2,202













Other real estate owned expense













27

















33

















58

















103

















7













Other operating expense













5,416

















6,948

















6,455

















4,572

















3,623













Total non-interest expense













44,204

















46,107

















46,896

















45,632

















42,818













Income before income tax













76,608

















79,093

















79,371

















72,379

















66,595













Provision for income tax













15,184

















15,869

















14,198

















12,472

















14,459













Net income













61,424

















63,224

















65,173

















59,907

















52,136













Dividends on preferred stock













31

















-

















31

















-

















31













Net income available to common





stockholders









$





61,393













$





63,224













$





65,142













$





59,907













$





52,105













Basic earnings per common share









$





1.12













$





1.16













$





1.19













$





1.10













$





0.96













Diluted earnings per common share









$





1.12













$





1.16













$





1.19













$





1.10













$





0.95

























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)









ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS









(Dollars in thousands)

















































































































































2nd Quarter 2025









1st Quarter 2025









4th Quarter 2024









3rd Quarter 2024









2nd Quarter 2024

















Average Balance









Yield / Rate









Average Balance









Yield / Rate









Average Balance









Yield / Rate









Average Balance









Yield / Rate









Average Balance









Yield / Rate









Assets:

































































































































Interest-earning assets:

































































































































Loans, net of unearned income (1)

































































































































Taxable









$





12,979,759













6.37





%









$





12,683,077













6.29





%









$





12,414,065













6.43





%









$





12,351,073













6.63





%









$





12,045,743













6.48





%









Tax-exempt (2)













30,346













5.51

















25,044













4.94

















13,198













1.57

















15,584













1.86

















17,230













2.08













Total loans, net of unearned income













13,010,105













6.37

















12,708,121













6.28

















12,427,263













6.43

















12,366,657













6.62

















12,062,973













6.48













Mortgage loans held for sale













11,739













5.23

















6,731













4.76

















9,642













5.36

















10,674













3.80

















6,761













6.13













Debt securities:

































































































































Taxable













1,965,089













3.37

















1,934,739













3.31

















1,932,547













3.49

















1,955,632













3.57

















1,936,818













3.33













Tax-exempt (2)













492













4.88

















589













5.43

















606













5.28

















815













4.42

















1,209













3.64













Total securities (3)













1,965,581













3.37

















1,935,328













3.31

















1,933,153













3.49

















1,956,447













3.57

















1,938,027













3.33













Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell













124,303













5.14

















1,670













4.86

















1,596













4.49

















2,106













5.86

















38,475













5.62













Restricted equity securities













12,146













6.64

















11,461













7.43

















11,290













6.80

















11,290













7.36

















11,290













7.16













Interest-bearing balances with banks













1,952,479













4.47

















2,526,382













4.48

















2,143,474













4.81

















1,775,192













5.46

















1,183,482













5.57













Total interest-earning assets









$





17,076,353













5.80





%









$





17,189,693













5.69





%









$





16,526,418













5.87





%









$





16,122,366













6.12





%









$





15,241,008













6.01





%









Non-interest-earning assets:

































































































































Cash and due from banks













109,506





























108,540





























103,494





























103,539





























96,646

























Net premises and equipment













59,944





























59,633





























60,708





























60,607





























59,653

























Allowance for credit losses, accrued interest and other assets













380,700





























352,282





























346,763





























340,621





























300,521

























Total assets









$





17,626,503

























$





17,710,148

























$





17,037,383

























$





16,627,133

























$





15,697,828

























































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































































































































Interest-bearing deposits:

































































































































Checking (4)









$





2,222,000













1.78





%









$





2,461,900













2.38





%









$





2,353,439













2.61





%









$





2,318,384













2.97





%









$





2,227,527













2.85





%









Savings













101,506













1.63

















101,996













1.61

















102,858













1.52

















102,627













1.76

















105,955













1.71













Money market













7,616,747













3.67

















7,363,163













3.61

















7,067,265













3.86

















7,321,503













4.45

















6,810,799













4.46













Time deposits













1,321,404













4.09

















1,361,558













4.24

















1,286,754













4.45

















1,197,650













4.52

















1,157,528













4.47













Total interest-bearing deposits













11,261,657













3.33

















11,288,617













3.40

















10,810,316













3.63

















10,940,164













4.12

















10,301,809













4.09













Federal funds purchased













1,855,860













4.49

















1,994,766













4.50

















1,767,749













4.80

















1,391,118













5.42

















1,193,190













5.50













Other borrowings













64,750













4.26

















64,750













4.30

















64,738













4.22

















64,738













4.22

















64,738













4.27













Total interest-bearing liabilities









$





13,182,267













3.50





%









$





13,348,133













3.57





%









$





12,642,803













3.80





%









$





12,396,020













4.26





%









$





11,559,737













4.23





%









Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

































































































































Non-interest-bearing checking













2,633,552





























2,600,775





























2,672,875





























2,575,575





























2,560,245

























Other liabilities













119,829





























120,291





























130,457





























122,455





























89,418

























Stockholders' equity













1,716,232





























1,670,402





























1,624,084





























1,574,902





























1,536,013

























Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(25,377





)

























(29,453





)

























(32,836





)

























(41,819





)

























(47,584





)





















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





17,626,503

























$





17,710,148

























$





17,037,383

























$





16,627,133

























$





15,697,828

























Net interest spread





















2.30





%





















2.12





%





















2.07





%





















1.86





%





















1.78





%









Net interest margin





















3.10





%





















2.92





%





















2.96





%





















2.84





%





















2.79





%











































































































































(1) Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $4,430, $3,764, $4,460, $3,949, and $3,317 are included in interest income in the second quarter of 2025, first quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2024, third quarter of 2024, and second quarter of 2024, respectively.













(2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.













(3) Unrealized losses on debt securities of $(36,381), $(41,970), $(46,652), $(58,802), and $(66,663) for the second quarter of 2025, first quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2024, third quarter of 2024, and second quarter of 2024, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation.













(4) Includes impact of reversal of a $2.3 million accrual related to a legal matter. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”









