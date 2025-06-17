ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.335 per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares declared a $0.335 quarterly cash dividend, payable July 9, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share, which will be payable on July 9, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 1, 2025. The company, based in Birmingham, Alabama, is the holding entity for ServisFirst Bank and offers a variety of financial services across multiple locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. More information can be accessed through its website or by contacting the bank directly.

Potential Positives

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The dividend payout indicates the company's strong financial position and ongoing profitability, which can boost investor confidence.



The scheduled payment date of July 9, 2025, provides a clear timeline for investors looking for returns on their investment.



Being a bank holding company with a presence in multiple states highlights ServisFirst's expansive operational footprint, which may attract more investors and customers.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the declared dividend amount for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2025.

Where is ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. headquartered?

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

What services does ServisFirst Bank provide?

ServisFirst Bank provides business and personal financial services in multiple locations across several states.

How can I obtain financial filings for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.?

Financial filings can be obtained through the SEC’s website or at www.servisfirstbank.com.

$SFBS Insider Trading Activity

$SFBS insiders have traded $SFBS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J METTLER sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,240

J. RICHARD CASHIO sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $145,428

$SFBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $SFBS stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NYSE: SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on June 16, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share, payable on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2025.







About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.







ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, North Carolina, Northwest Florida, Tennessee, Virgina Beach, and West Central Florida. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



or at



www.servisfirstbank.com



.





More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at



www.servisfirstbank.com



or by calling (205) 949-0302.







Contact:



ServisFirst Bank





Davis Mange (205) 949-3420









DMange@servisfirstbank.com







