SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $SFBS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES ($SFBS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $143,063,843 and earnings of $1.23 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SFBS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES insiders have traded $SFBS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J METTLER sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,240

J. RICHARD CASHIO sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $145,428

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.