ServisFirst Bancshares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SFBS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.37, changing hands as low as $81.15 per share. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFBS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.48 per share, with $101.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.25.

