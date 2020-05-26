ServisFirst Bancshares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SFBS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.93, changing hands as high as $35.27 per share. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFBS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.76 per share, with $40.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.05.

