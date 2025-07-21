ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $61.39 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $52.10 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ServisFirst Bancshares reported adjusted earnings of $66.10 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

ServisFirst Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.39 Mln. vs. $52.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $0.95 last year.

