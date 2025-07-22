Servicing Revenues Slump Looms, Can Rithm Capital Still Deliver in Q2?

Global asset manager Rithm Capital Corp. RITM is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 28, 2025, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at 51 cents per shareon revenues of $1.25 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate declined by a penny over the past 60 days. However, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year rise of 1.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Yet, for full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rithm Capital’s revenues is pegged at $4.56 billion, implying a decrease of 12.9% year over year. The consensus mark for current year EPS is pegged at $2.10, in line with the year-ago figure.

Rithm Capital beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 21.6%.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Rithm Capital Corp. price-eps-surprise | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Rithm Capital

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rithm Capital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

RITM has an Earnings ESP of -2.60% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping Rithm Capital’s Q2 Results?

Diversified platform strength and multiple strategic partnerships are expected to have supported its second quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter interest income indicates 4.5% year-over-year growth.

The growing profitability of its Newrez business is likely to have aided its Origination & Servicing segment. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter net gain on originated residential mortgage loans indicates a 27.7% year-over-year jump.

However, increased interest expense and warehouse line fees, G&A expenses, compensation, and benefits are likely to have increased total expenses, slashing profits, making an earnings beat uncertain. Nevertheless, its hedging strategies are likely to have provided some protection from the burden of increasing interest expenses.

The consensus mark for asset management revenues is pegged at $100.19 million, down 8.4% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for net servicing revenues is pegged at $425.3 million, signaling a 1.3% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for other revenues indicates a 35.5% year-over-year decline.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Rithm Capital, here are some companies from the broader Finance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.63 per share, indicating 16.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s revenues is pegged at $1.08 billion, indicating 9% growth from a year ago.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 6 cents per share, a significant jump from a penny a year ago. The consensus estimate for SOFI’s revenues is pegged at $805.44 million, implying a 34.9% year-over-year jump.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI has an Earnings ESP of +6.60% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.69, a 38.5% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s revenues is pegged at $588.56 million, suggesting a 14.6% increase from a year ago.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.