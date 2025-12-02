ServiceTitan Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

ServiceTitan TTAN is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 4, 2025.



The company expects fiscal third-quarter revenues between $237 million and $239 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $238.45 million, suggesting growth of 19.66% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained at 15 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 133.33%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence Q3 Results

Gross transaction volume (GTV) increased 19% year over year to $22.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company benefited from new user growth and usage revenues (up 23% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026), trends that are expected to have benefited GTV and subscriptions revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Growing traction of ServiceTitan’s AI, Titan Intelligence, is expected to have boosted top-line growth. Strong demand for pro products bodes well for TTAN’s growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Increasing automation needs of ServiceTitan’s customers are expected to have driven top-line growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



TTAN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Micron MU currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron shares have jumped 140.8% in the past 12-month period. Micron is slated to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 17.



Broadcom AVGO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Broadcom shares have jumped 129.6% in the past year. Broadcom is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 11.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.35% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Dollar General shares have jumped 38.3% in the past year. Dollar General is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 4.

