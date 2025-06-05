ServiceTitan Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results with 27% Revenue Growth and Improved Non-GAAP Income

ServiceTitan reports strong financial results for Q1 2026, showing revenue growth and improved operational efficiency.

ServiceTitan, a software platform for the trades, reported strong financial results for its fiscal first quarter ending April 30, 2025, showcasing a gross transaction volume of $17.7 billion, a 22% increase year-over-year, and total revenue of $215.7 million, up 27% from the prior year. The company's founders expressed pride in their team's execution and commitment to delivering significant returns on investment for their customers. Notable metrics included non-GAAP income from operations of $16.2 million, indicating a significant improvement from the previous year, alongside a non-GAAP operating margin of 7.5%. The company anticipates continued success in the upcoming quarters, projecting total revenue between $228 and $230 million for the second quarter and $910 to $920 million for the full fiscal year. The CEO emphasized the company's potential to transform the lives of contractors in the trades industry through their innovative solutions.

ServiceTitan reported a 27% year-over-year revenue growth, demonstrating strong business performance and increasing market demand for its software platform.

Non-GAAP income from operations improved significantly to $16.2 million compared to $3.3 million in the same quarter last year, indicating strengthened operational efficiency.

The company achieved a gross transaction volume (GTV) of $17.7 billion, reflecting a 22% growth compared to the previous year, showcasing its expanding customer base and increased usage of its platform.

ServiceTitan maintained a net dollar retention rate of over 110%, highlighting strong customer loyalty and satisfaction with its services.

Despite a revenue increase, the company reported a GAAP loss from operations of $(49.5) million, indicating ongoing financial difficulties.

The net loss for the quarter improved only slightly to $(46.4) million, suggesting persistent challenges in achieving profitability.

The company is unable to provide a clear outlook for GAAP loss from operations for the upcoming quarters, which may raise concerns among investors about financial transparency and guidance.

What were ServiceTitan's financial results for Q1 2026?

ServiceTitan reported total revenue of $215.7 million, a 27% increase year-over-year with a gross transaction volume of $17.7 billion.

How did ServiceTitan's revenue growth compare year-over-year?

ServiceTitan experienced a 27% increase in total revenue compared to a 25% increase the previous year, showcasing steady growth.

What are the projections for ServiceTitan's financial outlook in 2026?

The company expects total revenue for Q2 2026 to be between $228 million and $230 million, with full-year revenue projected at $910 million to $920 million.

What is the significance of non-GAAP income for ServiceTitan?

Non-GAAP income from operations provides insight into ServiceTitan's core performance by excluding non-recurring expenses that might distort financial evaluation.

How can I access ServiceTitan's conference call about these results?

You can access the conference call and webcast on ServiceTitan's investor relations website at http://investors.servicetitan.com at 2:00 p.m. PT.

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2025.





“I am humbled by the way that our team, in partnership with our customers, performed this quarter,” said Ara Mahdessian, Co-Founder and CEO. “The quality and breadth of execution underscore our opportunity to transform the lives of every hardworking contractor in the trades.”





“The ROI we deliver to our customers continues to be our greatest advantage,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, Co-Founder and President, “We're building a series of stacking S-curves to put ourselves in a position to deliver transformative customer outcomes, and each of our four primary areas of focus this year are off to a strong start.”







Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights:





















Fiscal First Quarter 2026

















Fiscal First Quarter 2025

























(in millions, except percentages and GTV)















Gross transaction volume ("GTV") (



in billions



)









$





17.7













$





14.5















YOY GTV growth

















22









%

















23









%











































Total revenue









$





215.7













$





170.3















YOY revenue growth

















27









%

















25









%











Platform revenue









$





208.0













$





163.2















YOY platform revenue growth

















27









%

















27









%











































GAAP loss from operations









$





(49.5





)









$





(53.4





)









Non-GAAP income from operations



(1)











$





16.2













$





3.3













Non-GAAP operating margin



(1)

















7.5









%

















1.9









%











































Net cash used in operating activities









$





(14.6





)









$





(19.2





)









Non-GAAP free cash flow



(1)











$





(22.3





)









$





(24.6





)









































Net dollar retention









> 110%













> 110%













_________________________













(1)



This press release uses non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP financial measures for the impact of various items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below for additional information.













Fiscal Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook:







For the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and for the full fiscal year 2026, the Company currently expects:



















Fiscal Second Quarter 2026













Full Fiscal Year 2026





















(in millions)











Total revenue









$228 - $230









$910 - $920









Non-GAAP income from operations



(2)











$17 - $18









$54 - $59









_________________________









(2)



ServiceTitan is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for GAAP loss from operations or a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 or for the full fiscal year 2026 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations that cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. For example, charges related to stock-based compensation expense require additional inputs, such as the number and value of awards granted, that are not currently ascertainable.













Conference Call Information:







The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found





here





. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from ServiceTitan’s investor relations website at





http://investors.servicetitan.com





.





Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at





http://investors.servicetitan.com





for 12 months.







About ServiceTitan











ServiceTitan





is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern ServiceTitan’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ServiceTitan’s financial outlook for total revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending July 31, 2025 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2026. ServiceTitan’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption “



Risk Factors



” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 as filed with the SEC on April 2, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal first 2026 quarter ended April 30, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to ServiceTitan as of the date hereof, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Press Contact







Max Wertheimer





ServiceTitan, Inc.









press@servicetitan.com











Investor Contact







Jason Rechel





ServiceTitan, Inc.









investors@servicetitan.com











© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).





























ServiceTitan, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024















Revenue:

































Platform









$





207,982













$





163,225













Professional services and other













7,710

















7,103













Total revenue













215,692

















170,328













Cost of revenue:

































Platform













50,037

















47,757













Professional services and other













17,259

















16,591













Total cost of revenue













67,296

















64,348













Gross profit













148,396

















105,980













Operating expenses:

































Sales and marketing













69,223

















57,601













Research and development













69,140

















58,613













General and administrative













59,569

















43,194













Total operating expenses













197,932

















159,408













Loss from operations













(49,536





)













(53,428





)









Other income (expense), net

































Interest expense













(2,035





)













(4,128





)









Interest income













4,940

















1,696













Other income, net













501

















227













Total other income (expense), net













3,406

















(2,205





)









Loss before income taxes













(46,130





)













(55,633





)









Provision for income taxes













234

















406













Net loss













(46,364





)













(56,039





)









Adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders













—

















(12,987





)









Net loss attributable to common stockholders









$





(46,364





)









$





(69,026





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.51





)









$





(2.02





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted













90,334,442

















34,175,068















































































Disaggregated Revenue













































Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024















Subscription









$





162,717













$





126,034













Usage













45,265

















37,191













Platform revenue













207,982

















163,225













Professional services and other













7,710

















7,103













Total revenue









$





215,692













$





170,328



































ServiceTitan, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)





























As of

























April 30,

















January 31,

























2025

















2025

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





420,265













$





441,802













Restricted cash













210

















711













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,095 and $4,698 as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively













46,016

















44,469













Deferred contract costs, current













12,495

















11,554













Contract assets













47,267

















45,926













Prepaid expenses













23,548

















24,791













Other current assets













3,172

















3,513













Total current assets













552,973

















572,766













Restricted cash, noncurrent













417

















333













Deferred contract costs, noncurrent













12,069

















10,608













Property and equipment, net













48,203

















56,667













Operating lease right-of-use assets













20,266

















24,025













Internal-use software, net













36,590

















35,775













Intangible assets, net













203,570

















214,952













Goodwill













845,836

















845,836













Other assets













7,472

















7,686













Total assets









$





1,727,396













$





1,768,648















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable and other accrued expenses









$





44,040













$





40,182













Accrued personnel related expenses













37,970

















80,160













Deferred revenue, current













16,374

















16,803













Operating lease liabilities, current













12,387

















12,996













Short-term debt













1,073

















1,073













Other current liabilities













2,990

















1,902













Total current liabilities













114,834

















153,116













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent













44,297

















47,327













Long-term debt, net













103,866

















104,014













Other noncurrent liabilities













10,470

















9,607













Total liabilities













273,467

















314,064













Commitments and contingencies



































































Stockholders' Equity



































Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025













-

















-













Class A common stock, par value $0.001, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 77,236,670 shares and 76,644,240 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively













78

















77













Class B common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 13,404,097 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025













13

















13













Class C common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025













-

















-













Additional paid-in capital













2,605,932

















2,560,224













Accumulated deficit













(1,152,094





)













(1,105,730





)









Total stockholders' equity













1,453,929

















1,454,584













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





1,727,396













$





1,768,648



































ServiceTitan, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024

















Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities



































Net loss









$





(46,364





)









$





(56,039





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating





activities

































Depreciation and amortization expense













19,955

















19,731













Amortization of deferred contract costs













3,336

















2,587













Noncash operating lease expense













1,352

















1,772













Stock-based compensation expense













43,749

















19,939













Loss on impairment and disposal of assets













8,060

















20,131













Change in valuation of contingent consideration













—

















(30





)









Deferred income taxes













646

















738













Amortization of debt issuance costs













120

















58













Provision for credit losses













3,723

















723













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisition:

































Accounts receivable













(5,270





)













(4,561





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,671

















1,924













Deferred contract costs













(5,739





)













(2,147





)









Contract assets













(1,341





)













(1,071





)









Other assets













508

















280













Accounts payable and other accrued expenses













4,001

















4,336













Accrued personnel related expenses













(40,632





)













(27,213





)









Operating lease liabilities













(3,153





)













(1,045





)









Other liabilities













1,237

















895













Deferred revenue













(429





)













(232





)









Net cash used in operating activities













(14,570





)













(19,224





)











Cash flows used in investing activities



































Capitalized internal-use software













(6,472





)













(4,785





)









Purchase of property and equipment













(1,292





)













(628





)









Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired













—

















(1,184





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(7,764





)













(6,597





)











Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities



































Payment of contingent consideration













—

















(165





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options













1,181

















1,440













Payment of debt arrangements













(268





)













(450





)









Payment of deferred initial public offering costs













(533





)













(627





)









Shares repurchased for tax withholding for the settlement of restricted stock units













—

















(5,306





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













380

















(5,108





)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













(21,954





)













(30,929





)











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



































Beginning of period













442,846

















148,863













End of period









$





420,892













$





117,934



























Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, in total and for platform, and professional services and other, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") are useful in evaluating our operating performance.





These measures, however, have certain limitations in that they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included and do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.





For the reasons set forth below, we believe that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.











Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes.





We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSU’s granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.



We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSU’s granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.







Amortization of acquired intangible assets.





We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.



We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.







Restructuring charges.





To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.



To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.







Loss on operating lease assets.





We have incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.



We have incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.







Acquisition-related items.





We have incurred costs related to acquisitions, including legal, third-party valuation and due diligence, insurance costs, and one-time retention bonuses for employees of acquired companies. In addition, we periodically record the change to the fair value of contingent consideration related to past acquisitions. We exclude these items when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. We believe excluding these items allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our core operating results and those of other peer companies.



















Non-GAAP EPS









We define non-GAAP basic EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding giving effect to the weighted average of all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and acquisition indemnity shares withheld. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury method.









Free Cash Flow









We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for investing activities for capitalized internal use software and less cash paid for purchases of, and deposits for, property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of our sources of liquidity and capital requirements that provides information to management and investors in evaluating the cash flow trends of our business. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate free cash flow or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures that are required to be made under contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period.







ServiceTitan, Inc.









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations









(unaudited)











Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin























Platform

















Professional









Services and Other

















Total

























Three Months Ended





April 30,

















Three Months Ended





April 30,

















Three Months Ended





April 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















GAAP gross profit









$





157,945













$





115,468













$





(9,549





)









$





(9,488





)









$





148,396













$





105,980













Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes













1,398

















1,142

















1,384

















869

















2,782

















2,011













Amortization of acquired intangible assets













5,533

















5,303

















334

















784

















5,867

















6,087













Restructuring charges













—

















386

















—

















129

















—

















515













Loss on operating lease assets













960

















2,828

















751

















1,318

















1,711

















4,146













Non-GAAP gross profit









$





165,836













$





125,127













$





(7,080





)









$





(6,388





)









$





158,756













$





118,739



































Platform

















Professional









Services and Other

















Total

























Three Months Ended





April 30,

















Three Months Ended





April 30,

















Three Months Ended





April 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















GAAP gross margin













75.9





%













70.7





%













(123.9





)%













(133.6





)%













68.8





%













62.2





%









Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes













0.7





%













0.7





%













18.0





%













12.2





%













1.3





%













1.2





%









Amortization of acquired intangible assets













2.7





%













3.2





%













4.3





%













11.0





%













2.7





%













3.6





%









Restructuring charges













0.0





%













0.2





%













0.0





%













1.8





%













0.0





%













0.3





%









Loss on operating lease assets













0.5





%













1.7





%













9.7





%













18.6





%













0.8





%













2.4





%









Non-GAAP gross margin*













79.7





%













76.7





%













(91.8





)%













(89.9





)%













73.6





%













69.7





%









* Totals may not foot due to rounding.













Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense























Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















GAAP sales and marketing expense









$





69,223













$





57,601













Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes













(5,568





)













(3,575





)









Amortization of acquired intangible assets













(5,515





)













(5,450





)









Restructuring charges













—

















(292





)









Loss on operating lease assets













(1,765





)













(3,649





)









Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense









$





56,375













$





44,635

































Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense























Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















GAAP research and development expense









$





69,140













$





58,613













Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes













(12,263





)













(7,758





)









Restructuring charges













—

















(991





)









Loss on operating lease assets













(1,679





)













(3,478





)









Non-GAAP research and development expense









$





55,198













$





46,386

































Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense























Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















GAAP general and administrative expense









$





59,569













$





43,194













Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes













(12,647





)













(7,228





)









Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs













(13,071





)













—













Acquisition-related items













—

















(2,054





)









Restructuring charges













—

















(698





)









Loss on operating lease assets













(2,877





)













(8,808





)









Non-GAAP general and administrative expense









$





30,974













$





24,406

































Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin























Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















GAAP loss from operations









$





(49,536





)









$





(53,428





)









Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes













33,260

















20,572













Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs













13,071

















—













Amortization of acquired intangible assets













11,382

















11,537













Restructuring charges













—

















2,496













Acquisition-related items













—

















2,054













Loss on operating lease assets













8,032

















20,081













Non-GAAP income from operations









$





16,209













$





3,312



































Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024















GAAP operating margin













(23.0





)%













(31.4





)%









Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes













15.4





%













12.1





%









Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs













6.1





%













0.0





%









Amortization of acquired intangible assets













5.3





%













6.8





%









Restructuring charges













0.0





%













1.5





%









Acquisition-related items













0.0





%













1.2





%









Loss on operating lease assets













3.7





%













11.8





%









Non-GAAP operating margin*













7.5





%













1.9





%









* Totals may not foot due to rounding.













Non-GAAP Net Income























Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















GAAP net loss









$





(46,364





)









$





(56,039





)









Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes













33,260

















20,572













Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs













13,071

















—













Amortization of acquired intangible assets













11,382

















11,537













Restructuring charges













—

















2,496













Acquisition-related items













—

















2,054













Loss on operating lease assets













8,032

















20,081













Income tax effects related to the above adjustments



(3)















(1,484





)













(489





)









Non-GAAP net income









$





17,897













$





212

















































(3)



This amount represents adjustments for the current and deferred income tax effects on non-GAAP net income for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments above.















Non-GAAP EPS























Three Months Ended April 30, 2025







(4)



























(in thousands, expect share and per share amounts)

















Numerator























Non-GAAP net income









$





17,897



































Denominator























Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic













90,334,442













Effect of dilutive securities: Stock-based awards













7,893,378













Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted













98,227,820

































GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.51





)









Non-GAAP net income per share, basic









$





0.20













Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted









$





0.18









































(4)



ServiceTitan has not provided prior year non-GAAP EPS for the comparative three month period ended April 30, 2024 because it does not believe such disclosure would provide meaningful supplemental information regarding an EPS trend due to the redeemable convertible preferred stock that was outstanding prior to our IPO.















Free Cash Flow























Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















Net cash used in operating activities









$





(14,570





)









$





(19,224





)









Capitalized internal-use software













(6,472





)













(4,785





)









Purchase of property and equipment













(1,292





)













(628





)









Non-GAAP free cash flow









$





(22,334





)









$





(24,637





)







