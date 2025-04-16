ServiceTitan Releases 2025 Exterior Services Report Highlighting Challenges and Growth Strategies for Contractors

ServiceTitan's report highlights challenges and opportunities for exterior contractors seeking revenue growth amid economic pressures in 2025.

ServiceTitan has released its second annual Exterior Services Report, detailing insights from over 1,000 contractors in the U.S., predominantly within the roofing sector, along with those involved in gutters, siding, and windows. The report indicates that a significant 76% of exterior contractors aim to increase revenue in 2025 but face challenges such as rising material costs, labor shortages, and escalating overhead expenses. To navigate these hurdles, contractors are focusing on optimizing costs and expanding their service offerings. There is a strong interest in modernizing customer experiences, with 31% prioritizing digitization and personalization for better engagement. The survey highlights the need for contractors to adapt and invest in new tools and strategies to drive growth effectively amid ongoing economic pressures.

ServiceTitan's Exterior Services Report reveals that a significant majority (76%) of exterior contractors are focused on growing revenue, indicating a positive outlook for the industry that aligns with ServiceTitan's services.

The report highlights new business opportunities for contractors, such as expanding into metal roofing and entering the commercial sector, which suggests a potential increase in demand for ServiceTitan's software solutions to support these expansions.

Modernizing and digitizing the customer experience is identified as a key priority for contractors, pointing to a growing market for ServiceTitan's specialized software that facilitates these improvements.

The emphasis on optimizing operations and investing in software suggests that contractors are looking for technological solutions, positioning ServiceTitan favorably as a provider of essential tools for the industry.

Despite the high percentage of contractors wanting to grow revenue, only 56% believe they will actually achieve that in 2025, indicating significant uncertainty about future financial performance.

The press release highlights persistent industry challenges such as rising material prices and a labor shortage, which may negatively impact the company's reputation as a leader in providing innovative solutions.

There is a notable division within the industry regarding pricing strategies, with one-third of respondents planning to keep prices the same, potentially indicating hesitance to invest in service offerings or confidence in market conditions.

What is the main focus of ServiceTitan's Exterior Services Report?

The report examines contractors' revenue growth and profitability challenges in the U.S. exterior services industry.

What challenges do exterior contractors face according to the report?

Contractors struggle with rising material prices, a labor shortage, and increased overhead costs, impacting profitability.

How are contractors planning to improve their operations?

Many contractors are optimizing overhead, labor costs, and marketing efficiency to enhance their profit margins.

What new opportunities are contractors exploring for growth?

Contractors are expanding into metal roofing, opening new locations, and considering new trades such as siding and solar.

Why is customer experience important for exterior contractors in 2025?

Modernizing and personalizing customer experiences can differentiate businesses and drive growth in a competitive market.

ServiceTitan





(Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today released its





second annual Exterior Services Report





, a study of more than 1,000 contractors around the U.S., primarily in the roofing industry, as well as gutters, siding, and windows. The report reveals that exterior contractors seek to grow revenue (76%) and become more profitable in 2025. However, increasing material prices (64%), a labor shortage (58%), and rising labor and overhead costs (53%) could hinder growth and profitability. The industry must balance innovation, customer-first execution, and financial discipline to counter these challenges and drive sustainable growth and success this year.





“Economic uncertainty continues to test the agility of the exterior services industry, while reaffirming its resilience. Businesses wanting to improve revenue growth and profitability in this environment can’t assume what's worked in the past will carry their business forward; instead, they need to equip themselves with the tools necessary to handle whatever new challenges emerge,” said Chris Petros, GM of Residential at ServiceTitan. "Real-time insights to help spot issues and opportunities, tools that allow for business changes to be implemented seamlessly and at scale, and a continued focus on a customer-first approach, should work in concert to give businesses a competitive advantage and drive continued improvement in business outcomes."







Exterior contractors optimize operations to boost profitability







The pressures facing exterior contractors haven’t disappeared – they’ve followed the industry into 2025. Roofing contractors, in particular, are contending with the impact of increased prices on critical materials like metal. While over three-quarters of respondents say they’re focused on growing revenue, only 56% said they expect it to happen in 2025, with another 36% saying they expect revenue to remain the same.





In light of these challenges, exterior services businesses are prioritizing optimization efforts — 62% of respondents are pursuing a strategy of optimizing overhead costs, labor costs (56%), and better marketing efficiency (37%) to increase margins.







New business lines are fueling momentum







To fuel their growth trajectory, roofing and exterior contractors report that they are expanding into metal roofing (23%), adding a new location (21%), and acquiring another business (6%). The top new trades the respondents have considered adding are siding (40%), roofing insurance claims (22%), doors (11%, and solar (11%). Additionally, the respondents cited entering the commercial sector (35%) and offering new trades (31%) as opportunities. While exterior contracting businesses are employing a mix of strategies to increase revenue, the industry remains divided on pricing — 31% of respondents say they will increase prices by 4-5%, over one-third (35%) say they won’t.







Personalizing and modernizing CX are rising in importance







Modernizing and digitizing the customer experience (31%) is the fourth-most mentioned goal for 2025 among contractors in the survey, behind growing revenue, increasing profit margin, and improving cash flow. Similarly, most respondents said that a key opportunity is customizing and personalizing the customer experience (52%), followed by digital transformation and online presence, which 42% noted as an opportunity for the next two years.





To get the results they want for their business, 18% of respondents listed investing in additional software as a business goal. In comparison, 37% identified comprehensive features tailored to the industry as a key consideration. Automation capabilities (36%) and ease of use for the team (32%) were the next-most-valued aspects of software by contractors, followed by integrations with other software they use (20%).





To view the full findings and key takeaways, download ServiceTitan’s second annual Exterior Service Report







here







About the research







The survey was conducted on behalf of ServiceTitan by Thrive Analytics, an independent third-party research provider and a leading digital marketing research firm, polling more than 1,000 owners and executives of primary exterior services. For the purposes of this survey, an “exterior business” is defined as roofing, gutters, siding, solar, windows, skylights, decks, doors, and insulation companies with more than $1M in sales revenue. This research is for informational purposes only and ServiceTitan provides no assurances (express or implied) with respect to the accuracy of the survey data. Forward-looking economic and industry outlooks represent the views of the survey respondents, and may not represent the view of ServiceTitan or its affiliates.







About ServiceTitan







ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.







© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).









