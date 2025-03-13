ServiceTitan, Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Despite Operating Losses

ServiceTitan reports significant revenue growth for Q4 and fiscal year 2025, with adjusted operations showing improvement.

ServiceTitan, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, highlighting a strong performance amidst its public market debut. The company experienced a year-over-year revenue increase of 29% in the fourth quarter, reaching $209.3 million, while total revenue for the fiscal year grew 26% to $771.9 million. Although ServiceTitan incurred significant GAAP losses from operations and net losses for both the quarter and the year, it reported positive non-GAAP income from operations of $6.9 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $2.1 million the previous year. Key business metrics showed healthy growth, including an increase in total active customers by 18% to approximately 9,500 and gross transaction volume rising 23% to $68.5 billion for the fiscal year. For fiscal year 2026, the company anticipates continued growth, projecting revenues between $895 million to $905 million.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased by 29% year-over-year in Q4 and 26% for the full fiscal year, indicating strong growth.

Non-GAAP income from operations significantly improved to $6.9 million in Q4 and $25.2 million for the full year, showcasing operational efficiency despite overall losses.

Cash and cash equivalents rose to $441.8 million, providing a strong liquidity position for future investments and operations.

Net dollar retention exceeded 110%, reflecting strong customer loyalty and upselling potential.

Potential Negatives

GAAP net loss increased significantly to ($100.9) million for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of ($51.4) million in the same quarter the previous year, indicating worsening financial performance.

GAAP loss from operations was also higher at ($99.9) million for the fourth quarter, compared to ($48.1) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting increased operational losses.

While there is growth in revenue, the substantial GAAP losses raised concerns about sustainability, especially as the company is still in a transition phase to become the operating system for the trades.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.





“The beginning of the new public market era for the trades, for our customers, and for ServiceTitan is off to a good start,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO. “I am proud of the way Titans executed this quarter to cap off a transformative year for our business. We plan to carry this same focused execution into fiscal year 2026.”





“Our goal and growth strategy is to become the operating system for the trades,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and President. “Our core residential trades are performing well while our investments in roofing and commercial continue to deliver.”







Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights:









Revenue:









Total revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $209.3 million.



Total revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $209.3 million.



Platform revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $200.1 million.









Loss from Operations:









GAAP loss from operations was ($99.9) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($48.1) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



GAAP loss from operations was ($99.9) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($48.1) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



Non-GAAP income from operations was $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024¹.









Net Loss:









GAAP net loss was ($100.9) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($51.4) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



GAAP net loss was ($100.9) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($51.4) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



Non-GAAP net income was $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP net loss ($0.8) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024¹.









Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights:









Revenue:









Total revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $771.9 million.



Total revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $771.9 million.



Platform revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $739.5 million.









Loss from Operations:









GAAP loss from operations was ($230.0) million for fiscal 2025, compared to ($182.9) million for fiscal 2024.



GAAP loss from operations was ($230.0) million for fiscal 2025, compared to ($182.9) million for fiscal 2024.



Non-GAAP income from operations was $25.2 million for fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of ($17.1) million for fiscal 2024¹.









Net Loss:









GAAP net loss was ($239.1) million for fiscal 2025, compared to ($195.1) million for fiscal 2024.



GAAP net loss was ($239.1) million for fiscal 2025, compared to ($195.1) million for fiscal 2024.



Non-GAAP net income was $16.5 million for fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($27.4) million for fiscal 2024¹.









Cash:









Cash and cash equivalents totaled $441.8 million as of January 31, 2025.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $441.8 million as of January 31, 2025.



Net cash generated by operating activities was $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net cash generated by operating activities was $37.1 million for fiscal 2025, compared to net cash used of ($39.7) million for fiscal 2024.



Net cash generated by operating activities was $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net cash generated by operating activities was $37.1 million for fiscal 2025, compared to net cash used of ($39.7) million for fiscal 2024.



Non-GAAP free cash flow was $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($2.2) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024¹. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $15.5 million for fiscal 2025, compared to ($84.3) million for fiscal 2024¹.









Business and Operational Highlights:









Net dollar retention was greater than 110% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



Net dollar retention was greater than 110% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



Gross dollar retention was greater than 95% for fiscal 2025.



Gross dollar retention was greater than 95% for fiscal 2025.



Gross Transaction Volume was $17.0 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, up 26% year-over-year.



Gross Transaction Volume was $17.0 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, up 26% year-over-year.



Gross Transaction Volume was $68.5 billion for fiscal 2025, up 23% year-over-year.



Gross Transaction Volume was $68.5 billion for fiscal 2025, up 23% year-over-year.



Total active customers were ~9,500 as of January 31, 2025, up 18% year-over-year.









_________________________









1



This press release uses non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP financial measures for the impact of various items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below for additional information.











Fiscal First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook:







For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company currently expects:







Total revenue in the range of $207 million to $209 million.



Total revenue in the range of $207 million to $209 million.



Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $12 million to $13 million².







For the full year fiscal 2026, the Company currently expects:







Total revenue in the range of $895 million to $905 million.



Total revenue in the range of $895 million to $905 million.



Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $48 million to $53 million².









Conference Call Information:







The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found



here



. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from ServiceTitan’s investor relations website at



http://investors.servicetitan.com



.





Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at



http://investors.servicetitan.com



for 12 months.







About ServiceTitan









ServiceTitan



is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern ServiceTitan’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ServiceTitan’s financial outlook for total revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending April 30, 2025 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2026. ServiceTitan’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption “



Risk Factors



” in our Prospectus dated December 11, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 12, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to ServiceTitan as of the date hereof, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







_________________________









2



ServiceTitan is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for GAAP income (loss) from operations or a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income (loss) from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 or for the full fiscal year 2026 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations that cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. For example, charges related to stock-based compensation expense require additional inputs, such as the number and value of awards granted, that are not currently ascertainable.







Press Contact







Max Wertheimer





ServiceTitan, Inc.







press@servicetitan.com









Investor Contact







Jason Rechel





ServiceTitan, Inc.







investors@servicetitan.com









© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).





















ServiceTitan, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended January 31,

























Fiscal





































2025

























2024

























2025

























2024



















Revenue:

























































Platform









$





200,074













$





153,962













$





739,486













$





581,751













Professional services and other













9,207

















7,802

















32,392

















32,590













Total revenue













209,281

















161,764

















771,878

















614,341













Cost of revenue:

























































Platform













53,785

















43,827

















202,982

















169,766













Professional services and other













17,320

















17,725

















67,969

















67,945













Total cost of revenue













71,105

















61,552

















270,951

















237,711













Gross profit













138,176

















100,212

















500,927

















376,630













Operating expenses:

























































Sales and marketing













69,735

















56,689

















253,349

















219,994













Research and development













76,057

















54,420

















263,054

















203,534













General and administrative













92,250

















37,194

















214,476

















135,966













Total operating expenses













238,042

















148,303

















730,879

















559,494













Loss from operations













(99,866





)













(48,091





)













(229,952





)













(182,864





)









Other expense, net

























































Interest expense













(3,193





)













(4,233





)













(15,517





)













(16,436





)









Interest income













3,637

















1,972

















8,765

















7,067













Other income (expense), net













(467





)













133

















(72





)













1,224













Total other expense, net













(23





)













(2,128





)













(6,824





)













(8,145





)









Loss before income taxes













(99,889





)













(50,219





)













(236,776





)













(191,009





)









Provision for income taxes













1,054

















1,193

















2,318

















4,136













Net loss













(100,943





)













(51,412





)













(239,094





)













(195,145





)









Adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders













(79,023





)













(12,483





)













(120,631





)













(45,873





)









Net loss attributable to common stockholders









$





(179,966





)









$





(63,895





)









$





(359,725





)









$





(241,018





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(2.80





)









$





(1.88





)









$





(8.53





)









$





(7.24





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share,





basic and diluted













64,361,825

















33,932,005

















42,148,552

















33,267,131































































































































Disaggregated Revenue





































































Three Months Ended January 31,

























Fiscal





























2025

























2024

























2025

























2024



















Subscription









$





156,674













$





119,398













$





565,687













$





441,484













Usage













43,400

















34,564

















173,799

















140,267













Platform revenue













200,074

















153,962

















739,486

















581,751













Professional services and other













9,207

















7,802

















32,392

















32,590













Total revenue









$





209,281













$





161,764













$





771,878













$





614,341











































ServiceTitan, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)





























As of January 31,













































2025

























2024





















Assets















































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





441,802













$





146,710













Restricted cash













711

















1,403













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,698 and $3,762 as of January 31, 2025 and





January 31, 2024, respectively













44,469

















28,046













Deferred contract costs, current













11,554

















9,451













Contract assets













45,926

















39,329













Prepaid expenses













24,791

















22,652













Other current assets













3,513

















1,640













Total current assets













572,766

















249,231













Restricted cash, noncurrent













333

















750













Deferred contract costs, noncurrent













10,608

















8,399













Property and equipment, net













56,667

















97,170













Operating lease right-of-use assets













24,025

















43,270













Internal-use software, net













35,775

















29,300













Intangible assets, net













214,952

















251,347













Goodwill













845,836

















830,872













Other assets













7,686

















7,327













Total assets









$





1,768,648













$





1,517,666















Liabilities, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and





Stockholders' Deficit







































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable and other accrued expenses









$





40,182













$





45,293













Accrued personnel related expenses













80,160

















55,321













Deferred revenue, current













16,803

















11,160













Operating lease liabilities, current













12,996

















11,005













Short-term debt













1,073

















1,800













Other current liabilities













1,902

















688













Total current liabilities













153,116

















125,267













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent













47,327

















58,576













Long-term debt, net













104,014

















174,578













Other noncurrent liabilities













9,607

















7,684













Total liabilities













314,064

















366,105













Commitments and contingencies



































Non-Convertible Preferred Stock







































Non-convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001, 0 and 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding





as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.













—

















233,546















Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock







































Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001, 0 and 42,465,855 shares authorized, issued





and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.













—

















1,395,878















Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)







































Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of January 31, 2025





and 2024, respectively. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024

















—

















—













Class A common stock, par value $0.001, 1,000,000,000 and 92,630,000 shares authorized as of





January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 76,644,240 shares and 34,185,388 shares





issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

















77

















34













Class B common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of





January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 13,404,097 shares and 0 shares





issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively













13

















—













Class C common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of





January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 0 shares





issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













2,560,224

















388,739













Accumulated deficit













(1,105,730





)













(866,636





)









Total stockholders' equity (deficit)













1,454,584

















(477,863





)









Total liabilities, non-convertible preferred stock, redeemable convertible preferred





stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)









$





1,768,648













$





1,517,666











































ServiceTitan, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended January 31,





















Fiscal





































2025

























2024

























2025





















2024





















Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities











































































































Net loss









$





(100,943





)









$





(51,412





)









$





(239,094





)









$





(195,145





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating





activities

























































Depreciation and amortization expense













20,385

















22,992

















80,221

















80,989













Amortization of deferred contract costs













3,107

















2,537

















11,471

















9,402













Noncash operating lease expense













1,394

















1,728

















6,340

















7,612













Stock-based compensation expense













94,679

















30,417

















163,729

















102,454













Loss on impairment and disposal of assets













772

















4,819

















39,358

















5,423













Change in valuation of contingent consideration













—

















(200





)













(135





)













(1,100





)









Deferred income taxes













(72





)













179

















1,182

















1,826













Amortization of debt issuance costs













113

















48

















327

















141













Gain on sale of intangibles













—

















(1,224





)













—

















(1,224





)









Provision for credit losses













872

















1,013

















3,688

















2,649













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisition:

























































Accounts receivable













(4,123





)













(1,443





)













(17,686





)













(7,789





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(6,123





)













(4,530





)













(2,863





)













(3,351





)









Deferred contract costs













(5,270





)













(3,525





)













(15,781





)













(12,595





)









Contract assets













(1,962





)













(2,563





)













(6,597





)













(11,840





)









Other assets













3,193

















(1,203





)













2,661

















(1,889





)









Accounts payable and other accrued expenses













(4,546





)













707

















(8,980





)













(2,768





)









Accrued personnel-related expenses













14,046

















12,419

















23,165

















(962





)









Operating lease liabilities













(1,588





)













(3,185





)













(9,418





)













(9,247





)









Other liabilities













712

















(1,090





)













2,133

















(2,657





)









Deferred revenue













781

















(622





)













3,332

















369













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













15,427

















5,862

















37,053

















(39,702





)











Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities











































































































Capitalized internal-use software













(3,638





)













(2,912





)













(17,799





)













(15,743





)









Purchase of property and equipment













(997





)













(4,953





)













(3,800





)













(28,354





)









Cash received for sale of intangible assets













—

















2,739

















—

















2,739













Deposits for property and equipment













—

















(174





)













—

















(518





)









Repayment of loan to employee













—

















—

















—

















1,529













Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired













—

















—

















(1,184





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities













(4,635





)













(5,300





)













(22,783





)













(40,347





)











Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities











































































































Payment of contingent consideration













—

















(225





)













(300





)













(835





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options













2,348

















1,659

















6,655

















9,703













Proceeds from issuance of Series H-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock













—

















—

















—

















34,000













Payment of Series H-1 convertible preferred stock issuance costs













—

















—

















—

















(409





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting costs













682,952

















—

















682,952

















—













Repayment of non-convertible preferred stock













(310,562





)













—

















(310,562





)













—













Payment of debt arrangements













(70,268





)













(450





)













(71,618





)













(1,350





)









Costs associated with initial public offering













(7,502





)













(334





)













(8,451





)













(334





)









Shares repurchased for tax withholding for the settlement of restricted stock units













—

















(4,514





)













(18,963





)













(16,506





)









Net cash provided by financing activities













296,968

















(3,864





)













279,713

















24,269













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













307,760

















(3,302





)













293,983

















(55,780





)











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash











































































































Beginning of period













135,086

















152,165

















148,863

















204,643













End of period









$





442,846













$





148,863













$





442,846













$





148,863























Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, in total and for platform, and professional services and other, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) are useful in evaluating our operating performance.





These measures, however, have certain limitations in that they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included and do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.





For the reasons set forth below, we believe that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.











Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes.





We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSU's granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.



We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSU’s granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.







Amortization of acquired intangible assets.





We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.



We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.







Restructuring charges.





To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.



To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.







Loss on operating lease assets.





In fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, we incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.



In fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, we incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.







Acquisition-related items.





We have incurred costs related to acquisitions, including legal, third-party valuation and due diligence, insurance costs, and one-time retention bonuses for employees of acquired companies. In addition, we periodically record the change to the fair value of contingent consideration related to past acquisitions. We exclude these items when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. We believe excluding these items allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our core operating results and those of other peer companies.











Free Cash Flow









We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for investing activities for capitalized internal use software and less cash paid for purchases of, and deposits for, property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of our sources of liquidity and capital requirements that provides information to management and investors in evaluating the cash flow trends of our business. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate free cash flow or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures that are required to be made under contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period.



















ServiceTitan, Inc.









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations









(unaudited)















Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin































Platform





















Professional





Services and Other





















Total

































Three Months Ended January 31,





















Three Months Ended January 31,





















Three Months Ended January 31,

































2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

































(in thousands)



















GAAP gross profit









$





146,289













$





110,135













$





(8,113





)









$





(9,923





)









$





138,176













$





100,212













Stock-based compensation expense





and related employer payroll taxes













1,570

















1,333

















1,133

















988

















2,703

















2,321













Amortization of acquired intangible





assets













5,533

















5,338

















334

















3,032

















5,867

















8,370













Restructuring charges













—

















57

















—

















212

















—

















269













Loss on operating lease assets













102

















798

















52

















347

















154

















1,145













Non-GAAP gross profit









$





153,494













$





117,661













$





(6,594





)









$





(5,344





)









$





146,900













$





112,317











































Platform





















Professional





Services and Other





















Total

































Three Months Ended January 31,





















Three Months Ended January 31,





















Three Months Ended January 31,

































2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















GAAP gross margin













73





%













72





%













(88





)%













(127





)%













66





%













62





%









Stock-based compensation expense





and related employer payroll taxes













1





%













1





%













12





%













13





%













1





%













1





%









Amortization of acquired intangible





assets













3





%













3





%













4





%













39





%













3





%













5





%









Restructuring charges













0





%













0





%













0





%













3





%













0





%













0





%









Loss on operating lease assets













0





%













1





%













1





%













4





%













0





%













1





%









Non-GAAP gross margin













77





%













76





%













(72





)%













(68





)%













70





%













69





%







































Platform





















Professional





Services and Other





















Total

































Fiscal





















Fiscal





















Fiscal

































2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

































(in thousands)



















GAAP gross profit









$





536,504













$





411,985













$





(35,577





)









$





(35,355





)









$





500,927













$





376,630













Stock-based compensation expense





and related employer payroll taxes













5,731

















5,694

















4,298

















4,424

















10,029

















10,118













Amortization of acquired intangible





assets













21,902

















21,844

















1,786

















4,484

















23,688

















26,328













Restructuring charges













386

















1,217

















129

















2,181

















515

















3,398













Loss on operating lease assets













5,492

















798

















2,608

















347

















8,100

















1,145













Non-GAAP gross profit









$





570,015













$





441,538













$





(26,756





)









$





(23,919





)









$





543,259













$





417,619











































Platform





















Professional





Services and Other





















Total

































Fiscal





















Fiscal





















Fiscal

































2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















GAAP gross margin













73





%













71





%













(110





)%













(108





)%













65





%













61





%









Stock-based compensation expense





and related employer payroll taxes













1





%













1





%













13





%













14





%













1





%













2





%









Amortization of acquired intangible





assets













3





%













4





%













6





%













14





%













3





%













4





%









Restructuring charges













0





%













0





%













0





%













7





%













0





%













1





%









Loss on operating lease assets













1





%













0





%













8





%













1





%













1





%













0





%









Non-GAAP gross margin













77





%













76





%













(83





)%













(73





)%













70





%













68





%





















Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense



























Three Months Ended January 31,





















Fiscal

































2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

































(in thousands)



















GAAP sales and marketing expense









$





69,735













$





56,689













$





253,349













$





219,994













Stock-based compensation expense





and related employer payroll taxes













(12,854





)













(7,028





)













(24,630





)













(21,333





)









Amortization of acquired intangible assets













(5,575





)













(5,456





)













(22,237





)













(22,489





)









Restructuring charges













—

















(27





)













(292





)













(1,674





)









Loss on operating lease assets













(123





)













(980





)













(7,023





)













(980





)









Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense









$





51,183













$





43,198













$





199,167













$





173,518

























Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense























Three Months Ended January 31,





















Fiscal





























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





























(in thousands)



















GAAP research and development expense









$





76,057













$





54,420













$





263,054













$





203,534













Stock-based compensation expense





and related employer payroll taxes













(18,993





)













(9,385





)













(47,053





)













(34,408





)









Acquisition-related items













—

















—

















(250





)













—













Restructuring charges













—

















(128





)













(991





)













(1,546





)









Loss on operating lease assets













(126





)













(1,007





)













(6,837





)













(1,007





)









Non-GAAP research and development expense









$





56,938













$





43,900













$





207,923













$





166,573

























Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense























Three Months Ended January 31,





















Fiscal





























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





























(in thousands)



















GAAP general and administrative expense









$





92,250













$





37,194













$





214,476













$





135,966













Stock-based compensation expense





and related employer payroll taxes













(45,149





)













(12,460





)













(68,749





)













(39,173





)









Stock-based compensation expense -





Co-Founder performance based RSUs













(14,980





)













—

















(14,980





)













—













Acquisition-related items













—

















199

















(1,933





)













1,092













Restructuring charges













—

















(115





)













(698





)













(1,564





)









Loss on operating lease assets













(231





)













(1,725





)













(17,189





)













(1,725





)









Non-GAAP general and administrative expense









$





31,890













$





23,093













$





110,927













$





94,596

























Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin



























Three Months Ended January 31,





















Fiscal

































2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

































(in thousands)



















GAAP loss from operations









$





(99,866





)









$





(48,091





)









$





(229,952





)









$





(182,864





)









Stock-based compensation expense and





related employer payroll taxes













79,699

















31,194

















150,461

















105,032













Stock-based compensation expense -





Co-Founders performance based RSUs













14,980

















—

















14,980

















—













Amortization of acquired intangible assets













11,442

















13,826

















45,925

















48,817













Restructuring charges













—

















539

















2,496

















8,182













Acquisition-related items













—

















(199





)













2,183

















(1,092





)









Loss on operating lease assets













634

















4,857

















39,149

















4,857













Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations









$





6,889













$





2,126













$





25,242













$





(17,068





)







































Three Months Ended January 31,





















Fiscal





























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















GAAP operating margin













(48





)%













(30





)%













(30





)%













(30





)%









Stock-based compensation expense and





related employer payroll taxes













38





%













19





%













19





%













17





%









Stock-based compensation expense -





Co-Founders performance based RSUs













7





%













0





%













2





%













0





%









Amortization of acquired intangible assets













5





%













9





%













6





%













8





%









Restructuring charges













0





%













0





%













0





%













1





%









Acquisition-related items













0





%













0





%













0





%













0





%









Loss on operating lease assets













0





%













3





%













5





%













1





%









Non-GAAP operating margin













3





%













1





%













3





%













(3





)%





















Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)



























Three Months Ended January 31,





















Fiscal

































2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

































(in thousands)



















GAAP net loss









$





(100,943





)









$





(51,412





)









$





(239,094





)









$





(195,145





)









Stock-based compensation expense and





related employer payroll taxes













79,699

















31,194

















150,461

















105,032













Stock-based compensation expense -





Co-Founders performance based RSUs













14,980

















—

















14,980

















—













Amortization of acquired intangible assets













11,442

















13,826

















45,925

















48,817













Restructuring charges













—

















539

















2,496

















8,182













Acquisition-related items













—

















(199





)













2,183

















(1,092





)









Loss on operating lease assets













634

















4,857

















39,149

















4,857













Income tax effects related to the above adjustments



(1)















1,646

















408

















439

















1,915













Non-GAAP net income (loss)









$





7,458













$





(787





)









$





16,539













$





(27,434





)



































































(1)





This amount represents adjustments for the current and deferred income tax effects on non-GAAP net income (loss) for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments above





.











Free Cash Flow



























Three Months Ended January 31,





















Fiscal

































2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

































(in thousands)



















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









$





15,427













$





5,862













$





37,053













$





(39,702





)









Capitalized internal-use software













(3,638





)













(2,912





)













(17,799





)













(15,743





)









Purchase of property and equipment













(997





)













(4,953





)













(3,800





)













(28,354





)









Deposits for property and equipment













—

















(174





)













—

















(518





)









Non-GAAP free cash flow









$





10,792













$





(2,177





)









$





15,454













$





(84,317





)







