ServiceTitan Down 39%, but This $8 Million Buy Lifted One Fund's Stake to a 16% Portfolio Bet

Key Points

Daventry Group increased its ServiceTitan stake by 80,718 shares, with an estimated trade size of $7.88 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the ServiceTitan position rose by $9.42 million, reflecting both new purchases and share price movement during the period.

Post-trade, the fund held 226,340 shares of ServiceTitan valued at $24.11 million, or 16.03% of 13F assets.

On February 17, 2026, Daventry Group, LP disclosed a buy of 80,718 shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN), with the estimated transaction value at $7.88 million based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Daventry Group bought 80,718 additional shares of ServiceTitan. The estimated transaction value, based on the mean closing price in the fourth quarter of 2025, is $7.88 million. The stake’s quarter-end value increased to $24.11 million, a $9.42 million rise that reflects both additional purchases and share price changes.

What else to know

This buy lifted ServiceTitan to 16.03% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets under management at quarter-end.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:ESTC: $29.01 million (24.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:MDB: $28.41 million (23.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:TTAN: $24.11 million (20.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:SAIL: $18.89 million (15.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:PTC: $9.21 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, ServiceTitan shares were priced at $61.00, down 39.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 50.95 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $61.00 Market Capitalization $6.01 billion Revenue (TTM) $916.26 million Net Income (TTM) ($219.06 million)

Company snapshot

ServiceTitan offers cloud-based workflow tools for service providers in the field service industry.

The company operates a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, generating recurring revenue from subscriptions.

Its core customer base consists of residential and commercial service providers.

ServiceTitan is a leading technology provider to the field service industry. The company leverages a SaaS model to deliver scalable, integrated solutions that streamline operational workflows for contractors and service professionals. With a focus on automation and customer success, ServiceTitan aims to enhance efficiency and drive digital transformation in traditionally manual service sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Conviction matters most when sentiment is weak. ServiceTitan shares have fallen nearly 40% over the past year, badly trailing the broader market, yet the business itself is still expanding at a pace most software companies would envy. In its latest quarter, revenue climbed 25% year over year to $249.2 million, while gross transaction volume surged 22% to $21.7 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations, meanwhile, reached $21.5 million, up from $1.6 million a year ago, pushing operating margin to 8.6%.



That combination of durable subscription revenue and improving profitability is likely what justified lifting the position to about 16% of reported equity assets. Within a portfolio already concentrated in high-growth software names like Elastic and MongoDB, ServiceTitan stands out for its exposure to a different customer base: contractors and trades businesses that are digitizing historically manual workflows.



The company also generated $37.7 million in free cash flow in the quarter and ended with nearly $494 million in cash. Management is guiding to as much as $953 million in revenue for the full fiscal year.



For long-term investors, the thesis hinges on operating leverage. If margins expand alongside steady double digit growth, today’s drawdown could look more like an entry point than a warning sign.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB and PTC. The Motley Fool recommends Elastic and ServiceTitan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

