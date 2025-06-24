ServiceTitan Announces SuiteApp Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status to Enhance Contractor Workflows and Financial Insights

ServiceTitan's SuiteApp receives 'Built for NetSuite' status, enhancing data integration and workflow efficiency for service contractors.

ServiceTitan announced that its new SuiteApp has achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status, enhancing its software platform designed for enterprise, commercial service, and construction contractors. Built on the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, this SuiteApp aims to streamline workflows and improve financial visibility, helping businesses increase profitability. ServiceTitan's Chief Business Officer emphasized the importance of this integration in supporting customers, particularly in the enterprise and commercial sectors. The SuiteApp integrates data between ServiceTitan's field service platform and NetSuite's business suite, leading to faster and more accurate financial reporting and improved decision-making. The 'Built for NetSuite' program assures customers that the SuiteApp meets NetSuite's standards, enhancing the efficiency and financial insights for contractors using these tools.

ServiceTitan's SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status, enhancing credibility and trust with potential clients.

The integration with Oracle NetSuite's platform is expected to empower enterprise and commercial contractors by streamlining workflows and driving profitable growth.

The SuiteApp offers features that improve financial visibility and reporting accuracy, which are crucial for decision-making in complex business environments.

This collaboration signifies ServiceTitan's commitment to providing sophisticated and tailored solutions for the trades industry, potentially increasing customer retention and acquisition.

The press release may suggest a reliance on the integration with NetSuite for its SuiteApp's success, which could raise concerns about ServiceTitan's ability to innovate independently.

The focus on enterprise and commercial service customers may imply that ServiceTitan is potentially neglecting the needs of smaller or residential clients, which could alienate a significant segment of its customer base.

Although the SuiteApp has achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status, the requirement to meet external standards might indicate that ServiceTitan's own development processes are not sufficiently robust without external validation.

What is the ServiceTitan SuiteApp?

The ServiceTitan SuiteApp is a software solution that integrates ServiceTitan's platform with Oracle NetSuite, enhancing workflow and financial visibility for contractors.

What benefits does the SuiteApp offer to contractors?

The SuiteApp helps contractors streamline workflows, improve financial reporting accuracy, and optimize cash flow, driving profitable growth.

What does 'Built for NetSuite' status mean?

'Built for NetSuite' signifies that the SuiteApp meets NetSuite's high standards for integration and functionality, ensuring reliable performance for users.

Who is the target audience for the ServiceTitan SuiteApp?

The SuiteApp primarily targets enterprise, commercial service, and construction contractors, as well as core residential customers.

How does the SuiteApp enhance financial insights for businesses?

The SuiteApp integrates project management and financial data, allowing organizations to gain insights that aid in better decision-making and profitability.

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ServiceTitan





(Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the





Oracle NetSuite





SuiteCloud Platform, helps enterprise, commercial service, and construction contractors further streamline workflows, enhance financial visibility, and drive profitable growth.





"A strong integration with NetSuite is crucial to our customers’ success," said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan. "This integration isn't just about connecting two critical platforms, it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to build an operating system that powers the trades. With this SuiteApp, we're delivering on that commitment by empowering our largest clients, especially the enterprise, commercial service, and construction-focused customers we serve, in addition to our core residential customers, with the technology they need to thrive.”





The ServiceTitan SuiteApp helps commercial, construction, and residential service organizations integrate and automate data between ServiceTitan’s field service platform and NetSuite’s unified business suite. By further integrating project management and financial performance data, the SuiteApp helps organizations increase the speed and accuracy of financial reporting, gain insights to improve decision making, and optimize cash flow to maximize profitability.





"Enterprise and commercial contractors need sophisticated, purpose-built solutions that can keep pace with the complexity of their business,” said Scott Derksen, Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for field service management and helps NetSuite customers operate more efficiently, gain deeper financial insights, and scale with confidence.”





Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like ServiceTitan, have been built to meet these standards.





For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit





www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite





. For more information about the ServiceTitan SuiteApp, please visit





www.suiteapp.com





About SuiteCloud







Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.





The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business processes or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit





https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml





About ServiceTitan











ServiceTitan





is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.







Trademarks







Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.







Press Contact







Max Wertheimer





ServiceTitan, Inc.









Press@servicetitan.com











© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).





