ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) shareholders have endured a 73% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 73%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 13% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 5.8% in the same time period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

ServiceSource International isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years ServiceSource International saw its revenue shrink by 5.8% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price fall of 12% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SREV Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 27% in the last year, ServiceSource International shareholders lost 7.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ServiceSource International better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ServiceSource International that you should be aware of before investing here.

