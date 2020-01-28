Services in spotlight after Apple stock market value hits $1.4 trillion

When Apple Inc posts quarterly results on Tuesday, investors will be looking for fresh evidence the iPhone maker should be treated as a producer of high-margin, subscription services after its stock market value touched $1.4 trillion and its earnings multiple trades at decade highs.
