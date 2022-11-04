Services disinflation is the biggest challenge for Brazil, says cenbank director

Adds details, update

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Friday that reducing services inflation in the country is the biggest challenge policymakers see ahead.

Speaking at an event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, Serra stated that there is still "big" work to be done to fight inflation in Latin America's largest economy, at a time when core inflation is still running at 10% in 12 months.

Policymakers need to see if the small disinflation seen at the margin will continue, with particular attention to service prices, he added.

"If we want inflation anchored at the 3% target from 2024 onwards, we need to deflate services," Serra said. "We need to bring services back to what they used to be in pre-pandemic, this is perhaps the toughest challenge."

Serra said that the labor reform may have reduced the structural level of unemployment, which is now lower than in the pre-pandemic period. But a tighter job market is another challenge for services disinflation, he stressed.

Last week, the central bank held interest rates at a 13.75% cycle-high for the second straight policy decision. Policymakers paused the tightening cycle in September after 12 hikes lifted rates from a 2% record low in March 2021.

Serra stated that the tightening cycle was "quite fast" and that policymakers are now seeing its effects begin to act, such as on credit.

He estimated the economy will be hit harder by higher borrowing costs, with inflation converging to target from the first or second quarter of 2024.

Asked about how the outlook of increased public spending in Brazil following the presidential elections could impact the monetary policy, he said that the central bank avoids discussing fiscal policy, especially during a government transition.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan and Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.