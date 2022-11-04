Services disinflation is the biggest challenge for Brazil, says cenbank director

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Friday that reducing services inflation in the country is the biggest challenge policymakers see ahead.

Speaking at an event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, he said that the labor reform may have reduced the structural level of unemployment, which is now lower than in the pre-pandemic period. But a tighter job market is another challenge for services disinflation, he stressed.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

