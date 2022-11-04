US Markets

Services disinflation is the biggest challenge for Brazil, says cenbank director

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

November 04, 2022 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Friday that reducing services inflation in the country is the biggest challenge policymakers see ahead.

Speaking at an event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, he said that the labor reform may have reduced the structural level of unemployment, which is now lower than in the pre-pandemic period. But a tighter job market is another challenge for services disinflation, he stressed.

