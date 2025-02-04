ServiceNow's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NOW often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for ServiceNow. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 23% bullish and 46% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,200, and 12 calls, totaling $1,498,727.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $780.0 to $1140.0 for ServiceNow over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ServiceNow stands at 117.7, with a total volume reaching 264.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ServiceNow, situated within the strike price corridor from $780.0 to $1140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $146.5 $139.6 $141.83 $900.00 $384.1K 212 0 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $64.0 $61.3 $64.0 $1010.00 $217.6K 193 34 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $46.8 $45.0 $45.0 $1020.00 $180.0K 3 41 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $73.0 $67.1 $69.9 $1000.00 $174.7K 490 1 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $67.9 $64.5 $66.0 $1000.00 $165.0K 490 58

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Current Position of ServiceNow Trading volume stands at 289,173, with NOW's price down by -0.73%, positioned at $1013.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. What The Experts Say On ServiceNow

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1118.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ServiceNow, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

