ServiceNow's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $99,575 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $351,728.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $760.0 to $1200.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ServiceNow stands at 272.3, with a total volume reaching 765.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ServiceNow, situated within the strike price corridor from $760.0 to $1200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $2.85 $2.0 $2.6 $910.00 $104.0K 493 613 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $3.0 $2.75 $2.75 $910.00 $53.9K 493 16 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $243.8 $236.3 $240.0 $820.00 $48.0K 10 0 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.1 $16.3 $16.5 $760.00 $41.2K 83 27 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $67.1 $66.0 $66.0 $880.00 $39.6K 72 7

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

In light of the recent options history for ServiceNow, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ServiceNow With a volume of 232,204, the price of NOW is down -1.69% at $879.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. What The Experts Say On ServiceNow

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $900.0.

