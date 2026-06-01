ServiceNow vs. Intuit: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

ServiceNow leads the enterprise software market with an AI-driven platform that automates complex business workflows across IT, HR, and customer service.

Intuit maintains a dominant position in the consumer and small business financial software market through its staple products like TurboTax and QuickBooks.

Which software giant deserves a spot in your portfolio in 2026?

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Investors seeking growth in the enterprise software market often debate between ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Both companies dominate their respective niches, but which represents the better investment today?

ServiceNow streamlines business workflows through its cloud-based platform, while Intuit provides essential financial tools for consumers and small businesses. Though they serve different end users, both leverage massive datasets and artificial intelligence to maintain high customer retention. Comparing their financial health and valuation helps clarify which fits your strategy.

The case for ServiceNow

ServiceNow sells a cloud platform that helps large organizations automate complex business processes among tech stocks. Its software connects information technology, human resources, and customer service departments to improve efficiency. The company focuses on the largest global enterprises, helping them replace manual tasks with digital workflows.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $13.3 billion, up approximately 20.9% from the previous year. The company reported net income of roughly $1.7 billion, and it maintained a net margin of approximately 13.2%. Net margin is the percentage of revenue that remains as profit after all expenses are deducted.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to 0.2x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, with a lower number generally indicating a smaller debt burden relative to what owners own. The current ratio, which gauges a firm's ability to pay short-term obligations using assets that can be converted to cash within a year, was roughly 0.9x. Free cash flow reached approximately $4.6 billion. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 35.9% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Intuit

Intuit provides a suite of financial management tools, including QuickBooks, TurboTax, and Credit Karma. These products help small businesses track expenses and individuals file taxes or manage their credit scores. The company has integrated its Mailchimp acquisition to help small firms manage marketing and customer relationships directly through its platform.

During FY 2025, the company generated revenue of nearly $18.8 billion, a 15.6% increase over the prior fiscal year. Net income for the period was roughly $3.9 billion, resulting in a net margin of approximately 20.5%. This profitability reflects the company's ability to command premium pricing for its market-leading tax and accounting software.

On its July 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.3x. Its current ratio was close to 1.4x, suggesting it has more than enough short-term assets to cover its immediate liabilities. Free cash flow for the year reached nearly $6.1 billion. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 31.7% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

ServiceNow faces stiff competition from major players like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). Failure to innovate in the fast-moving field of artificial intelligence could lead to lost market share or lower pricing power. Additionally, the company handles sensitive data for thousands of corporations, making it a target for cyberattacks that could damage its reputation and lead to costly litigation.

Intuit faces significant regulatory risks, particularly the possibility of government-sponsored tax filing services. If the IRS or other agencies offer free direct-filing options, it could disrupt TurboTax’s core business model. The company also experiences high seasonality, as much of its revenue depends on the narrow window of the annual tax season, which can lead to volatile quarterly results.

Valuation comparison

Intuit appears to be the more conservatively valued option based on multiple metrics, while ServiceNow trades at a premium that reflects its faster revenue growth.

Metric ServiceNow Intuit Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 32.7x 14.9x 40.4x P/S ratio 10.5x 5.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

ServiceNow and Intuit appeal to different types of customers -- and to different types of investors as well. They are both leaders in software, and both have begun using AI to make their products more efficient. But one offers greater growth potential. The other has a lower valuation but provides predictable earnings. Which one is the better investment in 2026?

Demand for ServiceNow’s workflow automation software has been strong. It appeals to large organizations that use its platform to work more efficiently and manage IT services. It uses AI to automate tasks and improve productivity. Despite a challenging economic environment, it is still seeing impressive growth. But it’s not cheap at current share prices and may be prone to volatility.



Intuit offers a variety of financial software products, including Quicken, QuickBooks, TurboTax, and Credit Karma. Individuals use it to help manage their personal finances. Small businesses use it for bookkeeping. Like ServiceNow, Intuit has been integrating AI into its products, and that has helped drive revenue growth and profitability.

It’s a tough choice because both companies have advantages that make their stocks good additions to a diversified portfolio. Intuit offers a lower valuation and consistent cash flow. ServiceNow has a higher growth rate and may deliver higher returns, but that potential upside is already reflected in its current valuation. With that in mind, I would choose Intuit because it seems to have the better balance of stability and growth at a good value.



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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuit, Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.