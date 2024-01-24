ServiceNow, Visa Announce Five-year Strategic Alliance

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow (NOW), Wednesday announced a five-year strategic alliance with Visa Inc. (V) to transform payment services.

The initial phase includes the launch of ServiceNow Disputes Management, Built with Visa—a single, connected disputes resolution solution for issuers.

"At the heart of our alliance is a commitment to build industry-leading products that help financial institutions boost employee productivity, create great customer experiences, and drive business growth," said John Ball, senior vice president and general manager, customer and industry workflows, ServiceNow. "By making Visa's services available through ServiceNow's intelligent, AI-first platform, we're powering innovation and setting a new standard in the payments industry."

New solution includes low-code, AI, and generative AI capabilities to help boost efficiency and productivity.

