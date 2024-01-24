News & Insights

Markets
NOW

ServiceNow, Visa Announce Five-year Strategic Alliance

January 24, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow (NOW), Wednesday announced a five-year strategic alliance with Visa Inc. (V) to transform payment services.

The initial phase includes the launch of ServiceNow Disputes Management, Built with Visa—a single, connected disputes resolution solution for issuers.

"At the heart of our alliance is a commitment to build industry-leading products that help financial institutions boost employee productivity, create great customer experiences, and drive business growth," said John Ball, senior vice president and general manager, customer and industry workflows, ServiceNow. "By making Visa's services available through ServiceNow's intelligent, AI-first platform, we're powering innovation and setting a new standard in the payments industry."

New solution includes low-code, AI, and generative AI capabilities to help boost efficiency and productivity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.