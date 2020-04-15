ServiceNow To Create More Than 1,000 New Jobs By 2020-end

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow (NOW) said it is committed to no layoffs for 2020. The company is continuing to hire worldwide. ServiceNow expects to create and fill more than 1,000 new jobs in the U.S., and more worldwide, by the end of 2020. Also, ServiceNow expects to continue to protect the jobs and salaries of several hundred support staff and contractors who are not working while the offices remain closed.

ServiceNow's employees have been working from home since mid-March and expect to continue to do so until June 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.