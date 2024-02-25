ServiceNow To Buy Atrinet NetACE Network Technology For Undisclosed Terms; In AI Deal With NVIDIA

(RTTNews) - Digital workflow company ServiceNow (NOW) announced late Sunday its agreement to acquire NetACE network management and automation technology from Israel-based Atrinet. Financial terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

With the purchase, ServiceNow expects tp accelerate business transformation for telecommunications companies or telcos.

The company expects to close the acquisition of Atrinet NetACE in the second quarter.

Once re-platformed into the ServiceNow platform, Atrinet's NetACE technology is projected to enable comprehensive, end-to-end network lifecycle management for telcos on a single, AI-first digital workflow platform.

Rohit Batra, general manager, telecom, media, and technology industries at ServiceNow, said, "The power of ServiceNow is its ability to connect the entire telecommunications stack on a single platform. By adding Atrinet's discovery and activation capabilities into our Telecom industry products, we're helping service providers manage the entire network lifecycle—driving productivity up and costs down."

In conjunction with the deal, Atrinet has become a certified ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner. The partnership aims to deepen ServiceNow's relationship with Atrinet and expand their offerings to provide implementation services to ServiceNow customers.

Further, ServiceNow announced it is partnering with NVIDIA to launch generative AI solutions for telcos, including Now Assist for Telecommunications Service Management or TSM.

This will help telcos boost agent productivity, speed time to resolution, and enhance customer experiences.

In addition, Segra, a fiber infrastructure bandwidth company, announced it selected ServiceNow to launch its new SegraOne for Case and Incident Management.

The solution will use ServiceNow Telecom Service Management to simplify everyday work and transform customer service and employee experiences.

