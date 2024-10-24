News & Insights

ServiceNow price target raised to $913 from $906 at Bernstein

October 24, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on ServiceNow (NOW) to $913 from $906 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says ServiceNow’s Q3 showed the strength of their Pro Plus GenAI functional tailwinds accelerating demand as they delivered an expanding beat, with CC revenue growth rate coming in over 180bps above guide – the second largest beat since 2021.

Stocks mentioned

NOW

