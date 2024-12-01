ServiceNow price target raised to $1,250 from $1,100 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on ServiceNow (NOW) to $1,250 from $1,100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm highlights the company’s most interesting newer opportunities, namely ERP workflows through its finance and supply chain push; the Front Office with its Sales and Order Management launch; and Operational Technology. Jefferies believes they can collectively drive an additional $2B in long-term sub revenues once ramped. Tailwinds from these newer, incremental products are among the many reasons the firm has confidence in ServiceNow’s $15B-plus FY26 revenue target.

