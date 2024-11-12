ServiceNow price target raised to $1,150 from $1,050 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on ServiceNow (NOW) to $1,150 from $1,050 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes that ServiceNow is among the few demonstrating tangible AI monetization, with the upcoming November 24 launch of CSM/ITSM agents in Xanadu as a catalyst ahead. Wells expects ServiceNow plays offense in AI customer service.
