News & Insights

Stocks

ServiceNow price target raised to $1,045 from $985 at RBC Capital

October 24, 2024 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on ServiceNow (NOW) to $1,045 from $985 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company demonstrated nice upside while 2024 subscription revenue guidance moved higher by more than the beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. ServiceNow execution remains impressive, and there were a number of positives from the quarter, led by increasing platform strength, robust Pro Plus/Now Assist adoption, the introduction of Workflow Data Fabric, and a building pipeline into year-end, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.