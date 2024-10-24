ServiceNow price target raised to $1,045 from $985 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on ServiceNow (NOW) to $1,045 from $985 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company demonstrated nice upside while 2024 subscription revenue guidance moved higher by more than the beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. ServiceNow execution remains impressive, and there were a number of positives from the quarter, led by increasing platform strength, robust Pro Plus/Now Assist adoption, the introduction of Workflow Data Fabric, and a building pipeline into year-end, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.