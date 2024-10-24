ServiceNow price target raised to $1,040 from $1,020 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Jackson Ader raised the firm’s price target on ServiceNow (NOW) to $1,040 from $1,020 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the results in the quarter and conference call commentary on net-new ACV from previously lagging sectors and the adoption curve of AI products are enough to keep KeyBanc positive on the name and raise its price target for the second time in under a week.

