ServiceNow price target raised to $1,025 from $1,000 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood raised the firm’s price target on ServiceNow (NOW) to $1,025 from $1,000 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a beat and raise in-line with recent trends and newly disclosed figures on large deal wins with NOW Assist were highly encouraging and provide more concrete evidence of GenAI traction.

